'She Really Tried': Source Claims Jennifer Lopez Can't Do 'More' To Save Marriage With Ben Affleck Amid Divorce Rumors

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been constantly creating headlines since the couple reunited in 2021 after staying apart for decades. In the past few months, there have been rumors that Lopez and Affleck are allegedly calling it quits due to supposed problems in their whirlwind marriage. Recently, a source revealed that J.Lo reportedly can't "do more" to save her marriage from Affleck.

The Dance Again hitmaker recently announced the cancellation of her 'This Is Me... Live' summer tour, after which many people started trolling her amid the divorce rumors between her and The Last Duel movie star. Read on to know more details.

Source claims Jennifer Lopez can't "do more" to save her marriage with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are the power couple of Tinsel Town. However, things might have reportedly soured between the two, as rumors about their alleged split are swirling on social media. ET previously reported that the couple is allegedly not living together, as a source spilled the outlet that Lopez and Affleck are allegedly "staying in separate homes."

While the pair is relatively tight-lipped about their split rumors, a source recently told the Daily Mail that the Atlas movie actress has done her best to save her marriage from Ben Affleck, noting she can't "do no more, it's not getting any better, it's worse."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About Her Romance With Ben Affleck At Her Movie Premiere: 'It Wasn't A Fairytale'

The insider further claimed that J.Lo is “sad” about her alleged marriage problem. However, the singer is “trying to make the best” of the situation by focusing more on her kids, Max and Emme, whom she shares with former partner Marc Anthony. The report further mentioned that the source claimed she is also “excited” about potentially going on tour next year and to “connect with her fans.”

ALSO READ: 'Ben Already Moved Out': Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck Rumored To Be Divorcing As Sources Dish Out Split Reasons

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly facing criticism amid rumors of her split with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez has been in the spotlight since rumors of her alleged split with her husband, Ben Affleck, began. A source told the outlet that Lopez is "shocked" by how the media and fans have reportedly criticized her amid the rumors, noting that if people knew what she had been through, they would be "easier on her."

The insider also mentioned that Affleck is a "great guy," but he can be "grumpy and a downer." They pointed out a moment at the Grammys last year where the actor didn't smile in photos, which the whole world noticed, saying, "If they saw how it really was, they would not attack her."

Advertisement

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been married since July 2022. The couple first met on the set of their 2002 movie, Gigli, and shortly after began dating. However, their romance ended in 2004, and after staying apart for decades, the couple reunited in 2021 and finally tied the knot in 2022.