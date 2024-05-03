'She Refuses To Die': Anya Taylor-Joy Discusses Her Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Character Losing An Arm And Hair

For the fans of Mad Max: Fury Road, the upcoming prequel to the 2015 film, titled Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, is significantly important, as it answers some of the most pressing questions from the first film, like how did Imperator Furiosa lose her arm, and what led her to shave her head?

But, the good news for the fans is, before the said movie makes it to the theaters on May 24, Anya Taylor Joy, who plays young Furiosa in the flick, with Chris Hemsworth serving as the main villain, is sharing her reaction to reading the revelation moment in the script.

“It made sense to me because I think what's incredible about this character is she just refuses to die — really, she refuses,” Taylor-Joy told Entertainment Weekly. “It made sense to me that she would lose her arm in the pursuit of something that she thought was bigger than herself. That made a lot of sense to me.”

The film follows the titular character, played by Taylor-Joy, roughly two decades before the events of Fury Road, chronicling her journey back home and her strive to seek vengeance from those who took her away in the first place. To show the said journey, it was necessary to establish Furiosa's history and the challenges that made her what she is today.

Anya Taylor-Joy and George Miller's Cautious Revelation: Furiosa's Metal Arm and Shaved Head Story

“The loss of the arm and the loss of the hair both were important steps that we had to take if we were going to be able to chart the journey of how this little girl became a character that now we all know and love,” Taylor-Joy told the aforementioned outlet.

Director and co-writer of the film, George Miller, added, “How did she lose her arm? How did she make that thing? How did she get the skill to be a really good driver? All of those things we had to understand.”

About Furiosa, the character, Miller explained that she's not just another action hero who turns up and saves the world without us knowing the roots of her powers and motivations, noting, “We had to understand all of that, how she was resourceful enough to be able to endure whatever came her way. And all of that had to be understood before we started. And that to shoot Fury Road, it was all decided back then."

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga — Release Date and Other details

Furiosa will see audiences in theaters starting May 24. Besides Taylor-Joy and Hemsworth, Tom Burke, Tom Hardy, Nathan Jones, Nicholas Hoult, and more, also feature in the film.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Trailer

Official Synopsis:

As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.

