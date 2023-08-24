‘She rises above and she just goes forward’: This is what Julie Bowen had to say about Sofía Vergara amidst her divorce from Joe Manganiello

Julie Bowen, the beloved star of the popular mockumentary sitcom, Modern Family, recently spoke out about her deep affection for her former co-star Sofia Vergara amid the fallout from her split from Joe Manganiello. Julie recently gave an interview to E! News, in which she shared her heartfelt wishes for Sofia as she begins her new chapter of singlehood.

Julie Bowen's praise for Sofia Vergara's attitude

Julie's admiration for Sofia is evident as she describes her with glowing terms. Julie emphasized Sofia's incredible grace and strength, underlining how she overcomes obstacles and continues forward with unwavering commitment. Julie also praised Sofia's welcoming and kind nature. Julie said "Everything she does, she does with grace. And she rises above and she just goes forward. She's warm and generous and giving to everybody around her. I have no doubt that if she wishes to be in a relationship she will be but she sure don't need one."

A night of dancing and friendship for Julie Bowen and Sofia Vergara

Julie Bowen and Sofia Vergara, both recognized faces from Modern Family, have a special friendship that extends beyond the screen. Julie joyfully talked about their plans for a night of dancing and fun. Despite her self-proclaimed lack of dance ability, Julie is eager to join Sofia on the dance floor. Julie playfully described Sofia's dance style, mentioning her impressive slow hip roll that can keep them entertained for hours.

Julie said "Oh, but she would be so mad at me because I can't dance. She's such a good dancer. She just does this slow hip roll for hours. And that's a lot of what hanging out with her is—it's slow rolling it for a long time."

Julie Bowen's sincere sentiments show the profound respect and admiration they share as friends and former co-stars throughout the changes in Sofia Vergara's life. Julie's assessment of Sofia's attitude as one of resilience, grace, and determination resonates with many of those who respect Sofia's journey. Sofia's closeness with Julie is a tribute to the strength of friendship and support as she embraces her single life and looks forward to the future.

