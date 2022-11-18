She Said Review: Sensitivity trumps drama in Carey Mulligan, Zoe Kazan's moving Harvey Weinstein scandal movie

She Said is based on The New York Times' groundbreaking investigation into Miramax co-founder and now-convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein's history of abuse and sexual misconduct against women and the 2019 book of the same name, authored by journalists Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey. Jodi and Megan broke the story of Weinstein and his sexual misconduct allegations which helped invigorate the #MeToo movement. Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan play Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor in the Maria Schrader directorial.

A powerful scene in She Said which is going to take me a long time to forget is when an overworked Megan Twohey (Carey Mulligan) is being hounded by a screaming Harvey Weinstein (Mike Houston) and his legal team after the Miramax co-founder bombards NYT's headquarters, in a last-ditch effort, just before the big story breaks. While Harvey - in his commanding, fearful presence - & Co. are only seen from the back, it's the close-up on Megan's face, her varying emotions throughout the heated, one-sided conversation between exasperation, acceptance and even pity that leave an everlasting impact on the moviegoer. It's such moments of subtlety that make She Said an arresting watch because you don't always need overdramatic elements to invoke emotions within the audience. Especially with a sensitive real-life incident like the Harvey Weinstein scandal that shook Hollywood to its very core, as it should.

She Said is banked by a supremely talented cast, who intricately get into the skin of the real-life characters and bolster a heartbreaking true story. At the forefront, Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan as journalists Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor deliver gripping performances which are elevated especially when they're paired in the investigating scenes. On one hand, Carey's Megan is more restrained, having to deal with postpartum depression while also embroiled in a high-profile case as a reprieve, though she's still much more intimidating than Zoe's Jodi, whose more expressive - she doesn't shy away from expressing, even shedding tears - when it comes to both work and personal life. We immediately see the difference in how they work, especially when they individually speak to victims as well as Miramax employees, who played side characters in covering up Weinstein's decades-long misdeeds. I was especially impressed by how the storyline interlaced Jodi and Megan's family life along with the risks that constantly mar their scrutinised profession, particularly given how they're women journalists. Together, the duo balances each other out impeccably.

It's Ashley Judd as herself, Jennifer Ehle as Laura Madden, Samantha Morton as Zelda Perkins and Angela Yeoh as Rowena Chiu, who deserve plenty of praise for delicately bringing to light and being the voice of the monstrous events which forever plagued the accusers' lives. The encounters aren't shown but rather portrayed through audio and hotel room imagery, which leaves you gutted and angry at how so many people let Harvey Weinstein run loose. Maria Schrader's conscious direction and Natasha Braier's intimate cinematography, backed by Nicholas Britell's staggering score, take their risk by focusing on hotel hallways, discarded clothing and water cascading from the bathroom showers, giving voice to the once voiceless. In the end, it delivers in instilling at least an ounce of the fear the victims felt. Not visualising what happened, as is the norm in such movies, had a powerful effect.

All The President's Men and Spotlight, which won the Oscar for Best Picture, were similar in the narrative to She Said, but also had its moment of dramatisation. In comparison, even the newsroom scenes in She Said seemed more realistic rather than giving "hero" moments to the journalists. It's when some of the accusers make the brave decision to be quoted rather than staying anonymous when we get that "aha" moment from Jodi and Megan, but that too doesn't overstay its welcome. It's immediately back to work. Patricia Clarkson and Andre Braugher as Rebecca Corbett and Dean Baquet of The New York Times help balance out this aspect with their veteran-skilled performances. When the story we all are well-versed with finally breaks, there is a sense of accomplishment we feel for the journalists who relentlessly pursued to bring the truth to light. The anti-climatic feeling seems just right because sexual misconduct and abuse against women by powerful men still continue to this day and changes are yet to be more structured and universally followed. Nevertheless, for those two hours, celebrating a big win on the big screen is a joyous moment, as both a viewer and a human.

It's the crisp storytelling that immediately moves you in She Said. When together, Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan's synergy delivers plentiful to their earnest performances. Maria Schrader and cinematographer Natasha Braier sensitively deal with accusers' encounters, by not showing the horrific incidents. However, you're still left equally impacted by the audio and hotel room imagery.

In a duration of two hours and 15 minutes, given the colossal source material, She Said gets over prematurely. You wish more time was divulged into how Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey broke the story, piece by piece. For fans of this genre, the big payoff at the end may seem anti-climatic as will the risky choice of realism over drama.

Carey Mulligan's restrained performance balances out Zoe Kazan's emotive act in She Said.

Ashley Judd getting to speak her truth on the big screen and having her moment of relief.

Unlike most investigative journalism-themed movies, subtlety dominates straightforward storytelling this time around.

In finality, She Said is a poignant retelling of the heinous Harvey Weinstein scandal, which gives the accusers a voice that they rightfully command, rather than overindulgent cinematic drama often connected to most journalism movies genre.