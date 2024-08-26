‘She Seemed to Really Know Who She Was': The Deliverance Star Glenn Close Gushes About Katharine Hepburn

Katharine Hepburn's influence on Glenn Close's career exemplifies how a moment of authenticity can transform a person's life. In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Close, 77, revealed that Hepburn's unapologetic individuality influenced her decision to become an actress.

Close recalled a vivid memory from 1973, when she was a senior at Virginia's College of William and Mary, painting theater scenery. During this time, she saw Hepburn's rare appearance on The Dick Cavett Show. Close found Hepburn's declaration, "No regrets, no regrets," to be deeply moving. Hepburn's confidence and genuine self-expression on television made an indelible impression.

Hepburn's magnetic personality and genuineness inspired Close to make a crucial choice. She went up to the head of her theater department the day after the performance and asked to be put forward for multiple auditions. That fall, she landed her first acting role thanks to this brave move.

Hepburn's impact went beyond her professional life, as Close's new beginning was sparked by her. This narrative demonstrates the profound effects of staying true to oneself and how it can influence and mold the paths taken by others.

The star of Lee Daniels' The Deliverance expressed deep admiration for Audrey Hepburn, citing their shared Connecticut roots and the fact that both their fathers were doctors. Close reflected fondly on her own career path, explaining how she went straight from college to her first Broadway job in the fall after graduating.

Over the next six years, she focused on theater before making her film debut in The World According to Garp. Since then, she has achieved significant success in both theater and film. Close's admiration was further stoked by a memorable meeting she had with Hepburn. After Close paid tribute to Hepburn at the 1990 Kennedy Center Honors, she remembered seeing an interview on television with Hepburn that stuck with her.

Hepburn made an impression during the interview by dressing sharply in black Reeboks, black pants, a white shirt, and a black raincoat. The fact that everyone else at the event was wearing gorgeous gowns and sparkling jewels made this outfit choice stand out. Close's admiration for the legendary actress was further stoked by Hepburn's ability to radiate style and confidence in an understated yet striking ensemble.

Glenn Close recently shared her thoughts on a letter she received from a hero, describing it as "the most fantastic letter." She stated that the words in this letter had a profound impact on her, emphasizing the dual nature of acting as a demanding and rewarding profession.

She emphasized that the field is extremely demanding and requires a great deal of resilience. She advised actors to maintain an unwavering determination to persevere in the face of adversity and to be prepared for frequent disappointments and rejection.

Close is currently starring in The Deliverance, a film that also stars Mo'Nique, Andra Day, and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor. This movie is currently playing in theaters and will be accessible on Netflix on August 30. Alongside Josh Brolin and Peter Dinklage, Close will also feature in Brothers, which will be released in theaters on October 10 and on Prime Video on October 17.

