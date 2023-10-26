'She showed us she was raw': The Notebook casting director gushes about Britney Spears, recalls how she almost got role opposite Ryan Gosling

When it comes to a list of the most iconic romantic drama films of all time, The Notebook will always make it to the top. Based on the 1996 novel of the same name by Nicholas Sparks, the Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling starrer was a massive success critically as well as commercially. But the actress was in close contention with another famous celebrity for the role of Allison Hamiton. To many people's surprise, it's none other than Britney Spears.

The pop star auditioned for the 2004 film back in 2002 and casting director Matthew Barry was massively impressed with it. Amidst the controversy surrounding Spears at the moment with her tell-all memoir The Woman in Me having recently released, he has opened up about how things happened leading to the singer almost getting the iconic role in the movie.

The Notebook casting director gushes about Britney Spears

In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Barry said, "Britney Spears was unbelievable. She was absolutely unbelievable. Britney came in and blew us all away." Recently, footage from her audition was released by Daily Mail, and the clip features a 21-year-old Spears acting out a scene. She showcased her emotions as she recited the monologue. The casting director said he is glad fans got a chance to finally see it after more than two decades.

Barry also added that he feels Spears should get back to acting. "We didn't know what was going on at the time with her and Justin Timberlake. So I think that she absolutely tapped into what was going on at the time," he added, referring to the Criminal hitmaker's breakup. "I think she definitely tapped into her emotional depth and brought it out. She showed us she was raw, she was emotional, she was fantastic. She laid it all out on the line," he expressed.

Britney Spears almost got The Notebook's role opposite Ryan Gosling

Talking about Spears and her equation with Gosling, Barry continued, "Ryan and Britney were very professional. If you've ever met Nick Cassavetes [director of The Notebook], he can be very intimidating at 6 foot 5." He recalled that Gosling was really cool and allowed Spears the time to meet Cassavetes to discuss the role and the character. He further added that she almost got the role but Rachel McAdams blew everyone's minds with her audition.

Barry then revealed that she came after Spears "and just destroyed" everyone with her portrayal. "It was a very, very hard toss-up between the two of them. There was lots of arguing as there is in any film that ever gets made. I think the studio probably wanted Britney for obvious reasons. But Rachel, it was her role," the casting director further told the portal.

