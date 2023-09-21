'She thinks he is very charming': Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are dating in not so 'serious' relationship; DEETS revealed

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly taking things slow in their budding relationship, with sources revealing it's nothing too serious at the moment. They've hung out a couple of times, and Taylor finds Travis charming. Read on to know the inside scoop.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are keeping things casual

Recently an Insider revealed to Page Six that, “She (Taylor Swift) and Travis have hung out twice, and it’s nothing serious,” the insider added, “She thinks he is very charming, and they have been texting this last week. He is a little embarrassed at how much attention they are getting, but he has told her he would love to continue seeing her.” The two are “seeing where things go.”

However, Taylor Swift is said to be in a phase where she's enjoying her single life and keeping her options open, despite Travis Kelce's interest. The insider shared with Page Six, “Her friends are always playfully suggesting people to set her up with, she's in her fun girl era and strictly having fun right now.”

Representatives for both Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have not provided any comments on these dating rumors. Earlier this month, reports emerged suggesting a romantic link between the Grammy-winning singer, Taylor Swift, 33, and NFL star Travis Kelce, also 33. They were said to have been quietly spending time together for a few weeks.

About Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's dating rumors

This connection was first highlighted when Travis Kelce, the NFL player, attempted to give Taylor Swift his number on a friendship bracelet during one of her concerts in Kansas City, Missouri, back in July. He expressed his slight disappointment at not getting a chance to speak with her before or after her performance due to her voice-saving routines for her extensive song list. Taylor Swift's recent rumored relationship follows her breakup with Matty Healy in June. After her six-year relationship with Joe Alwyn ended, she briefly dated The 1975 frontman. Travis Kelce, on the other hand, had an on-and-off relationship with model Kayla Nicole for five years before their split in May 2022.

As for Travis's brother, Jason Kelce, he humorously commented on the speculations during a WIP Morning radio show, he said, “It’s hard to answer because I don’t really know a lot about what’s happening with Travis’ love life, but having said that, man, I think they’re doing great, and I think it’s all 100 percent true and I hope that this thing goes the mile," He playfully added, "No, I’m joking. I don’t even know what’s happening.”

