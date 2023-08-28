She though your nickname was Big Willy ': Margot Robbie once roasted Will Smith for saying 'I slept with your mom' joke

Earlier some famous Hollywood stars were engaging in a fun trend where they playfully insult each other in front of the public. James Corden, on his show BBC, had a segment called Drop The Mic where celebrities like Kevin Hart, Anne Hathaway, and others had intense rap battles. This became so popular that they were even making a separate show for it. During one such episode, Margot Robbie and Will Smith have done something similar. They went on BBC Radio 1 to promote their movie, Suicide Squad and played a game where they insulted each other. Here’s how their conversation went.

Margot insulted Will harshly

During this game, Margot Robbie teased Will Smith about the size of his ears, joking that they could work as antennas to get Wi-Fi signals from her mother's house in Australia. When Will was about to respond, Margot playfully warned him not to talk about her mom. They continued taking jabs at each other, with Margot making fun of Will's age and appearance. Will tried to be polite, but Margot didn't hold back. Eventually, he joked back, suggesting that he had a relationship with her mother, which led to some funny banter.

Will said, “The only reason that you’re saying that is ’cause you know I slept with your mother,” but Margot didn’t hold back, she replied, “She didn’t even bother to call you back. She thought your nickname was Big Willy but turns out she felt so misled by that nickname.”

Then Margot Went on to criticize Will even further, saying, “I almost like your outfit today as much as I like your outfit in the getting jiggy with a video.” To which Will replied with, “The Egyptian, partly yes,” Margot further added, “Yeah, is it fair as pharaoh for no apparent reason? You look like a less hot version of Obama, you like Obama but not as hot.” Till that point hosts were discussing to intervene, fearing that Will wouldn’t be able to hold back much longer. But surprisingly, Will kept his composure throughout just saying “mmm-mmm” all the time.

Fans reaction to Margot’s insults

It's all in good fun, and both actors seemed to enjoy the playful insults. However, some fans found it surprising that Will Smith took these insults so calmly, especially considering he once slapped Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife. Watch out the whole thing here;

