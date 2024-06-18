Denzel Washington recounts his times working with Whitney Houston. In the 1996 film The Preacher's Wife, Washington and the late multihyphenate played the roles of Dudley and Julia Biggs, respectively. Washington reflected on his decades-long career and shared with Houston his experience filming the classic, over thirty years later.

According to PEOPLE, Washington said, "I always felt like I wanted to protect her. You know? She wanted to be so tough, but she really wasn't. That's all. Okay."

Penny Marshall directed The Preacher's Wife, which also starred Courtney B. Vance, Gregory Hines, Jenifer Lewis, and Justin Pierre Edmund. There were significant cameos by Loretta Devine, Lionel Richie, and Cissy Houston, Houston's mom. The movie is an adaptation of the 1947 motion picture The Bishop's Wife.

Before her unexpected death in February 2012 at the age of 48, Whitney Houston developed close relationships with the cast. Houston died of accidental drowning, with heart disease and cocaine use as contributing factors.

In November, Courtney B. Vance, who portrayed Houston's husband, Reverend Henry Biggs, in the movie, talked to PEOPLE about the influence Houston had on his career. He said, "I loved her so much. For me to be playing her husband, I was in a state of euphoric shock."

About Whitney Houston

Whitney Elizabeth Houston was an American singer, actress, film producer, and philanthropist who lived from August 9, 1963, to February 11, 2012. Houston has received multiple awards and been admitted into multiple halls of fame, making her one of the most acclaimed singers of all time.

Houston was listed as the second-greatest singer of all time by Rolling Stone in 2023. She is among the best-selling musicians in history, with over 220 million records sold globally.

