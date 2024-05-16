'She Wants The Same Thing': Benny Blanco Reveals He Makes Selena Gomez Her Favorite Breakfast Every Day

Songwriter Benny Blanco recently opened up about his special bond with pop sensation Selena Gomez. Not only does he cook her favorite breakfast every morning, but he also expressed his deep passion for cooking. Additionally, he shared some insights into his close relationship with Gomez.

Benny Blanco on making Selena Gomez’s favorite breakfast

Music producer Benny Blanco recently shared on The Howard Stern Show’s May 14 episode that he enjoys cooking breakfast for his girlfriend, pop singer Selena Gomez.

"Every day I try to make her favorite breakfast. Every single day," Blanco told Stern.

"She wants the same thing every day. Her favorite is either chorizo and eggs in a tortilla, chorizo and eggs in a quesadilla, or chorizo and eggs with rice and beans — she loves some version of that," Blanco explained about what he prepares for Gomez each morning.

When asked if he cooks the meals himself, Blanco confirmed, saying, "I do. I love cooking, and it's a time when we really get to be with each other."

Blanco also emphasized the importance of their shared moments during these busy times. "We're both so busy, so those moments when we can just chill and be normal are crucial. She'll sit with me, and we'll talk and cook, discussing what's ahead. We both wake up really early," he added. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Food & Wine, Benny Blanco acknowledges that he's not a professional chef, but he embraces his culinary skills. His real talents shine in hosting, satisfying snack cravings, especially during smoke sessions, or sharing wild tales from his music industry experiences.

Benny Blanco on his romantic relationship with Selena Gomez

During the same interview, musician Benny Blanco disclosed that he and Selena Gomez had been dating for several months before going public with their relationship.

Blanco mentioned that their first anniversary is approaching, coinciding closely with her birthday on July 22. He excitedly shared that he has "some really good stuff" planned for the Only Murders in the Building actress.

"People always say this, but when you meet your best friend, it's different. She truly is my best friend," Blanco expressed, humorously adding that he needs to "get my act together" when Stern inquired about the possibility of a proposal soon.

The relationship between Benny and Selena gained public attention in July 2023, following their collaboration on her music single Single Soon.

ALSO READ: 'Always A Topic Of Conversation’: Benny Blanco Reveals His Wish To Start A Family With Selena Gomez

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez Shares Heartwarming Hand-Holding Photo with Boyfriend Benny Blanco; See Here