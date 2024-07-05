‘She Was A Great Dog’: Danny Trejo Grieves Loss Of Beloved Chihuahua Dixie

Danny Trejo, the well-known actor, is in deep mourning over the death of his beloved chihuahua, Dixie. The 80-year-old shared his fond memories of Dixie, who died at the age of 16 on Monday, July 1. Trejo spoke with TMZ about the special bond they shared. “She was unbelievable. She was a great dog,” he said. Trejo's affection for Dixie was palpable as he discussed her distinct personality and how, despite her small size, she ruled their household.

Dixie: The small dog with a big personality

Dixie was small, but she demanded attention. Trejo described her as funny and assertive, frequently commanding the other dogs in the house, many of which were larger than her. He said Dixie was funny. She was the smallest dog, but she ruled the house. The actor further stated that when she went outside, the other dogs seemed to fade away; they wouldn't be right near the porch.

Despite having several dogs, including a pit bull, Dixie maintained her status as the alpha. Trejo told a humorous story about how Dixie would chase the pit bull into his doghouse, where he would stay until she let him out. Trejo claimed that when Dixie awoke in a bad mood from staying in his room, she would go outside and chase the pit bull into his doghouse. The actor stated that he would be crying in there, and she would sit right in front.

Danny Trejo's heartfelt goodbye to Dixie

Trejo discussed his plans to bid Dixie farewell in a special way. After her cremation, he plans to gather his family and friends to remember her. Trejo stated that they have always done this. They have about five to six boxes of ashes. They're all unique. This ritual reflects how much he loves his pets and the memories they leave behind.

Trejo took to Instagram on the day she died to inform his followers of the sad news. He shared a heartfelt message and a photo of himself holding Dixie. “Hold your babies tight for me please. Today I lost my little Dixie Wixie,” He wrote. Many fans and organizations expressed their condolences in response to the post.

One fan commented that the little ones occupy such a large space in their hearts. They said that it's good they've had each other for so long. The nonprofit organization PETA also expressed sympathy, saying that they are sorry for the loss of sweet Dixie Wixie. PETA sent lots of love to Danny Trejo.

