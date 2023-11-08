‘She was actually putting her kids’ safety in jeopardy’: Bianca Censori raises concern over Kim Kardashian's parenting choices

Kanye's new wife, Bianca Censori, expressed her unease with Kim Kardashian's recent statement about her ex-husband Kanye West's lack of security at his home. The comment was made during the latest episode of The Kardashians, where Kim claimed that Kanye did not have security at his Los Angeles apartment.

Bianca urges Kim to refrain from making negative remarks

Bianca, the head of architecture for Kanye's brand Yeezy, believes that Kim's comments on the reality series were unnecessary and have cast Kanye in a negative light. She urges Kim to step back and avoid detrimentally discussing Kanye, particularly when it comes to their children's safety. Bianca is concerned that such revelations could compromise their children's security. An insider revealed to The U.S. Sun, "Bianca thinks it was quite tacky of Kim to divulge this information on The Kardashians and, by doing so, she was actually putting her kids' safety in jeopardy." They added, "The public doesn't need to know that their kids would be without protection at any time.

Living arrangements and recent changes

Kanye and Bianca, who officially tied the knot in December 2022, have recently moved into a USD 20,000 per month West Hollywood penthouse. This move was prompted by ongoing renovations at Kanye's USD 57 million Malibu mansion, which has been plagued by construction delays. Their new apartment is described as a unique spot with architecture that aligns with Kanye's vision.

Differing views on parenting

Kim and Kanye have faced challenges in co-parenting and have found themselves at odds when it comes to parenting decisions. Kim's recent comments about their children and their preferences have sparked criticism from the public and raised concerns about privacy and their children's well-being.

North's exposure to the media

Kim faced criticism from fans when she allowed their 10-year-old daughter, North, to be interviewed and photographed for i-D Magazine. Some felt that this exposure was inappropriate and raised questions about the family's approach to protecting their children's privacy.

