‘She was frustrated…’: When Selena Gomez revealed THIS is how Taylor Swift supported her during painful breakup with ex Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift are best friends. The two pop sensations are no shorter than soul sisters. Through thick and thin, they are always standing by one another under any circumstances. The two stars have been going strong and have been best friends for over a decade, and now they still have a strong bond. In a 2019 interview with Apple Music, Selena Gomez revealed how Taylor Swift supported her through her tough breakup with ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.

Selena Gomez once revealed how Taylor Swift supported her through her breakup with Justin Bieber

In 2019, Selena Gomez appeared on Apple Music, where she gave an insight into her and Taylor Swift's bond. The show’s host, Zane Lowe, played Gomez an audio where Swift was heard expressing her love, admiration, and just how simply she is proud of her longtime best friend Selena Gomez.

Swift was heard in the interview saying, “It's the best thing she's ever done. She came over and played me the video. It's just that I'm so proud of her. She's been through so much. I've watched so much happen in her life and had a front-row seat to so much, and I'm so proud of her. I'm really excited because when somebody who has had great life experience has had, you know, really tough things they've had to go through and they can process that and make art that's going to help other people. That's the kind of song this is. I'm stoked."

To which the Rare singer replied, “Awww Taylor, that’s very sweet.” Lowe then asked her where she would be without her friends. To which the singer replied, “I don't know and really don't know what kind of friend she has been to you through those times. Amazing, for sure. She was frustrated when I was frustrated. She was sad when I was sad, but more than anything, my friends stood by my side when I think they visibly saw me in so much pain and they didn't want it for me, but they were sorry. Oh no, it's, they never stopped loving."

Selena Gomez then shared Taylor Swift’s reaction to her song Lose You to Love Me

In the same Apple Music after talking about her bond with Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez shared the Blank Space singer's heartwarming reaction to her song Lose You to Love Me.

Gomez said, “I played her the song, and I played it with her mom and dad, and I showed her the video, and her mom and Taylor started crying, and it wasn't because the song was emotional; it was just because the first thing they said to me was, We're so happy that you're here. Yeah, after seeing all of that, this is such a cool moment."

Meanwhile, Selena Gomez has been very busy launching new products for her makeup brand, Rare Beauty. Besides that, she has been working on her third album and also released a song two months ago called Single Soon. On the other hand, Gomez was also seen in Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building, which was released this year.

