‘She Was Incredibly Charismatic’: Jon Cryer Reveals He Was Unaware Of Demi Moore's Addiction Issues When They Dated

Trigger Warning: The article contains mentions of substance abuse

Jon Cryer thought back on his short-lived romance with Demi Moore, his previous co-star. When they were both relatively unknown, the actor and Moore co-starred in the 1984 film No Small Affair. Their personal lives briefly came together during filming when they started a brief romantic relationship.

Cryer, who is now 59 years old, said, "We dated for a short time while we were working on No Small Affair, but I guess our particular affair was, in fact, pretty small." He revealed that Moore, who is currently 61 years old, was already battling a drug addiction at this time, something he was unaware of until just before the film's conclusion.

Moore and Cryer: struggles and perceptions

Demi Moore sought help for her drug and alcohol addiction in the 1980s. Despite being sober for more than two decades, she relapsed in 2012, prompting her to return to rehab for addiction and an eating disorder, according to sources close to her at the time.

Even in the 1980s, Cryer admitted, he could see Moore's undeniable spark in spite of her personal struggles. He said, "What was always remarkable about her was already apparent; that remarkable blend of vulnerability, strength, and beauty."

While Moore became well-known for being a member of the Brat Pack, Cryer thought he was more of an outsider. “The reason I didn't think of myself as a member of the 'Brat Pack' was that I wasn't one of the cool kids. They were the cool ones, all right," he said.

"I believed the defining films of the group were The Breakfast Club and St. Elmo's Fire, neither of which featured me."

Demi Moore and Jon Cryer's collaborative success

On the other hand, Moore became part of the group of rising teen stars when she appeared in St. Elmo's Fire in 1985 — just a year after working with Cryer in No Small Affair.

Jon freely acknowledged his co-star's captivating presence and extensive industry knowledge as they took on their first leading roles in a motion picture. Despite their common fears, they worked together because they were both committed to the same goal: success.

As they developed their individual careers, Moore achieved remarkable success in the movies with iconic roles in critically acclaimed movies like Ghost (1990), whose alluring portrayal enthralled viewers all over the world.

Her talent was further highlighted in A Few Good Men (1992) and Indecent Proposal (1993), cementing her status as a revered figure in Hollywood. Meanwhile, Cryer's portrayal of the endearing Duckie in Pretty in Pink (1986) endeared him to audiences, highlighting his ability to bring depth and charm to his characters.

Together, they navigated the unpredictable terrain of the entertainment industry, leaving an indelible legacy that inspires aspiring artists across generations.

