‘She was kind’: Fan gushes about meeting Taylor Swift at MTV VMA’s 2023

At the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), Taylor Swift had a heartwarming interaction with one of her dedicated fans. The lucky fan, who goes by the username @uglysnack on TikTok, sat behind the global icon during the event. This fan had the opportunity to attend the VMAs as a seat filler, a role that involves temporarily occupying seats for celebrities and guests who vacate their places. This ensures a lively and full audience for the television broadcast. Here's a closer look at what transpired, as reported by Insider.

A night of surprises

In a video shared on Wednesday, the fan expressed their excitement, saying, "To all my fellow Swifties out there, I feel like I'd be doing a huge disservice not sharing my experience sitting behind Taylor Swift at the VMAs." Swift made headlines that evening by securing a record-tying nine awards, including the coveted Video of the Year for her hit Anti-Hero. Her infectious joy and lively interactions with the audience, including playful moments with Ice Spice and dancing to Demi Lovato's "Cool for the Summer," captured everyone's attention.

A glimpse of Taylor Swift's true character

The fan provided a heartwarming account of Swift's demeanor throughout the evening. "Towards the end of the night, Taylor Swift sat in the row in front of me with her team," the fan recounted. "A few things I immediately noticed was that she was super supportive of all the artists there, she was kind to the staff, she was really just having fun the whole night." The fan praised Swift for her grace, appreciation of other artists, and infectious enthusiasm for the event.

During a commercial break, the fan seized the opportunity to strike up a conversation with Swift, discussing her Eras Tour experience. Despite initial concerns about Swift's security guard, the fan found her to be remarkably kind and appreciative. Furthermore, the fan was present when Swift lost a diamond from a $12,000 ring, and they described the collective excitement in their section when the missing ring was eventually found. In conclusion, the fan affectionately referred to Taylor Swift as "Blondie" and "Mother," highlighting her sweet and genuine nature while wishing her continued success on a global scale.

