'She was like, ‘Oh, honey'': Sarah Hyland recalls sweet moment with on-screen mom Jennifer Aniston during her USD 46 million movie

Sarah Hyland recalled a nice moment with her on-screen mother, Jennifer Aniston, that seemed to irritate her actual mother. Sarah Hyland began her career as a young actor, appearing in many films before winning her most well-known role as Haley on ABC's Modern Family. She is inspired by her parents, who are also actors, and recently disclosed that they tried to teach her about the less glamorous side of the business. That was evidently difficult for Hyland when she worked with Jennifer Aniston early in her career. When Hyland was a kid actor, the A-lister was exceedingly friendly to her, much to her mother's dismay.

Sarah Hyland revealed a sweet moment she shared with Jennifer Aniston

As a young celebrity, the Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin star didn't have all of the perks that came with becoming a major movie star. She didn't have a luxury trailer when she earned a job as the daughter of Jennifer Aniston's character in the 1998 romantic comedy The Object of My Affection. Instead, she was limited to the narrow space provided by production. Hyland discussed her memories with Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who officiated her wedding, on the Dinner's On Me podcast. The actress revealed to her former co-star:

Hyland said, "I used to have a honey wagon. There were no Blimpies or chocolate-covered strawberries to be found. (A honey wagon) is the sleeve of a room." However, the Modern Family star added that her mother was pleased with the arrangement since she would get a firsthand look into the actor's life. She revealed, "My mom was like, ‘Oh thank goodness, she's not going to want to act anymore, because she sees how it really is as a working actor.’ But then I'd be doing my schoolwork on the side of the street because it was a nice day out, and the honey wagon smelled like a bathroom because it was."

She further added, "When Jennifer Aniston saw me, she said, 'Oh, honey, what are you doing? No, come into my trailer and do your schoolwork.'"

Hyland jokingly added that Aniston's enormous trailer contained a bed and a kitchen, much to her mother's chagrin as she got the reverse of what she expected.

Sarah Hyland also spoke about her time on Modern Family

Given her major health difficulties, not all of Sarah Hyland's recollections from the Modern Family set were very happy.

She said in the same episode of Dinner’s On Me with Jesse Ferguson, "I was always focused on essentially just surviving and knowing my lines and being there 100 percent when they yelled 'action' and then immediately collapsing when they yelled 'cut." Hyland was born with renal dysplasia and has had many kidney donations.

Hyland stated that Modern Family directors pushed her to wear heels in one episode despite the fact that she was in excruciating pain from gout. She stated, "They had me put on high heels, they hadn't decided on my outfit yet, but they insisted on me wearing heels."

Despite the experience, Hyland thanked Ferguson for all of his help during filming. She stated, "I just wanted to express how grateful I am for everything you did."

Meanwhile, Sarah Hyland was last seen on Love Island USA, where she was the host for the 2022 show. On the other hand, Hyland also celebrated her first wedding anniversary on Sunday. She got married to Wells Adams, last year.

