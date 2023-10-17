'She was nice, but ...' FRIENDS Director revealed plans to recast Emily; But here's why he didn't

In his memoir, James Burrows, the director of the '90s sitcom Friends, has shared some interesting insights into the show's casting decisions. He dropped hints that the show nearly recast Helen Baxendale, who played the character Emily, involved in Ross Geller's (played by David Schwimmer) roller-coaster love life. But here's why they didn't recast Helen.

FRIENDS director had almost recast the Emily character in the show

The main reason for considering a recast was the belief that Baxendale didn't bring the same level of humor as Jennifer Aniston, who portrayed the beloved character Rachel Green. In Burrows' own words, he mentioned that, “She was nice, but not particularly funny.”. He thought that the on-screen chemistry between Baxendale, 53, and Schwimmer, 56, didn't quite match the magic of Ross and Rachel's relationship. Burrows said, "Schwimmer had no one to bounce off, it was like clapping with one hand."

Burrows pointed out that, "In sitcoms and any type of romantic comedy, the funny is just as important as the chemistry. We discovered that any new girlfriend for Ross needed to be as funny as Rachel.” Although recasting Emily was not out of the question, it presented challenges due to the show's tight schedules and other logistical constraints.

He explained that, "Often, you can’t recast, because of tight shooting deadlines or other logistical considerations," he explained. "You need someone who gets laughs. Sometimes you start an arc and it ain’t working out, so you have to get rid of that person. If it’s a day player, it’s a quick goodbye."

Helen Baxendale's character, Emily, was introduced in season 4 and appeared in 14 episodes. The memorable and ill-fated wedding of Ross and Emily took place in season 5, where Ross accidentally mentioned Rachel's name during the vows, creating one of the most iconic moments in Friends.

Unfortunately, Ross and Emily's marriage was short-lived due to their differences. Emily insisted that Ross stop seeing Rachel, but he couldn't agree to that. Trust issues eventually led to their separation, and Emily was written off the show, coinciding with Baxendale's real-life pregnancy.

David Schwimmer and Jenifer Aniston's real-life chemistry

In the end, Ross and Rachel found their way back to each other. Even though David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston never dated in real life, their on-screen chemistry was palpable. During the Friends reunion special in 2021, they admitted to having deep feelings for each other at some point, but circumstances kept them from pursuing a real-life romance.