'She was not a fan...': When Ryan Gosling revealed his mother didn't like Stephen Colbert until she realized he likes THIS movie franchise

Stephen Colbert is one of the most beloved late-night talk show hosts, who has been entertaining audiences for years through his TV programme. However, Ryan Gosling revealed that his mother didn’t think highly of the show host until she found out that Colbert is a fan of her much-loved franchise, The Lord of the Rings. Moreover, Gosling's mother asked a much more detailed question through his celebrity son to test Colbert’s true knowledge about the franchise.

Ryan Gosling revealed her mom’s change of heart for Stephen Colbert

Ryan Gosling shared during his appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, that her mother didn’t like Colbert much initially but had her own shit in opinions. Highlighting Gosling’s mother's evolving opinion, Stephen Colbert questioned, "I understand that your mom is not a huge fan of me. But she had a turning point at a certain point.”

Gosling admitted, “She loves The Lord of the Rings, as do you. She was not a fan but then saw your - you know, that sort of battle you had with James Franco and now she is a huge fan. My mom loves it so much, I mean obviously, she’s constantly reading it, but she also to back that up has the films on just in the background so she can be close to the language of it.”

Ryan Gosling came prepared with her mother’s question to test Stephen Colbert's knowledge about The Lord of the Rings

As Ryan Gosling narrated his mother’s sincere interest in The Lord of the Rings franchise, he also revealed that his mom had prepared a special question for Stephen Colbert. Gosling believed that the question might finally “stump” the late-night show’s host. The question posed to Stephen was, “In The Fellowship of the Ring, Being the First Part of The Lord of the Rings, full title, Gandalf is trying to find the dwarf doors of Moria, and an archway appears on the rockface. Do you remember that? My question is: the archway appears on… what page?”

Stephen Colbert expectantly failed to answer the question and proved that Gosling’s mother is indeed a true champ when it comes to The Lord of the Rings. The one who enjoyed the moment to its max was surely Gosling who loved seeing Colbert all stumped up.

