'She was not crooked,' Surgeon raises eyebrows over Britney Spears' alleged USD 30K Botox and filler expenses

It is not a new thing for public figures to use Botox to look younger on the screens for stretched years. Not only this, some celebrities even go to the extent of undergoing surgeries to change their physical appearances, amid her divorce drama, Britney Spears has come under the radar for the complications that she is facing because of her recent surgeries. The US Sun sat down with an expert to know about her situation. And here is what the surgeon had to say about the matter.

Britney Spears' complicated treatments

The US Sun reported that she might have spent around USD 30,000 on these treatments. A plastic surgeon has suggested that her recent decision to stop using Botox might not be the best choice. The surgeon mentioned that Britney's face looked a bit uneven due to these treatments, making her appear 'crooked.' There also is a mention of her recent Instagram video where her face is looking uncannily unnatural. She also talked about her skin situation in that video.

The singer talked about giving up Botox because it sometimes left her with uneven eyebrows and bruises. She mentioned that she was trying a new product called SiO, which is a silicone beauty patch. However, the surgeon explained that this new product might not be as effective as Botox since it's not worn all the time. There could also be potential skin reactions to the patches. The surgeon had many opinions on her decision to give up Botox.

Experts criticize her decision to give up botox

The expert shared that Britney's experience with Botox might have been better if she had stuck with a single reliable doctor for the treatments. He suggested that sometimes people switch doctors after facing issues with one treatment, which could lead to inconsistent results. As per The Sun, Britney's experience with cosmetic treatments has been ongoing. She has reportedly used Botox, fillers, and even had lip injections in the past. It is assumed that Britney's appearance might have changed due to factors like weight loss and aging.

Currently, the singer is busy with the legalities of her divorce from Sam Asghari. It seems that she will be working on her skin trouble much later. At last, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates on this.

