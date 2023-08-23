'She was really testing me': Camila Alves Divulges accuses Matthew McConaughey's mom of putting her down

Camila Alves-McConaughey revealed the challenging dynamics she faced with her now-husband Matthew McConaughey’s mother, Mary Kathleen McCabe when their relationship was in its infancy. The Brazilian model and fashion designer disclosed that the initial stages of her courtship with Matthew McConaughey were marked by a series of daunting trials orchestrated by McCabe. She opened up about the same in a recent episode of the popular podcast Southern Living's Biscuits & Jam.

McCabe's test of Camila Alves-McConaughey

Alves-McConaughey, who began dating the Hollywood heartthrob in 2006, disclosed that McCabe took a confrontational stance towards her from the outset. These attempts at testing Alves-McConaughey's mettle included addressing her by the names of McConaughey's ex-girlfriends and employing broken Spanish to subtly undermine her.

Alves confessed, “She (McCabe) did all these things when I first came in the picture, right? She was really testing me. I mean, really testing me. She would call me by all of Matthew’s ex-girlfriends’ names; she would start speaking Spanish with me in a very broken way, kind of putting (me) down a bit. I mean, all kinds of stuff.”

Even though things seemed a bit tense, Alves-McConaughey was committed to building a strong and positive relationship with her future mother-in-law. She was all in, determined to make things work between them!

The final chapter in Istanbul

A game-changing moment in their relationship popped up during a work trip to Istanbul. Alves-McConaughey shared how she tackled their friendly rivalry by inviting McCabe along on the trip. The big shift happened when Alves-McConaughey decided to channel her Brazilian and Latin roots, spicing things up. She playfully described the situation as a passionate conversation that, in the end, highlighted her self-confidence and determination to hold her ground.

Camila disclosed that her refusal to back down resonated with McCabe, leading to a shift in their relationship. It seemed that her mother-in-law had always hoped for Alves-McConaughey to show strength and resilience. This transformative moment allowed them to view one another from a new perspective, setting the stage for a deeper and more meaningful connection.

“The whole way there, the whole plane ride to Istanbul, she (McCabe) was telling me all these stories and putting all these things in my head. When we landed, I was like, ‘Okay, all right. Let me buckle up. Let me get ready for this situation,'” Alves disclosed.

As they boarded a fun-filled trip to Istanbul, the journey of mutual understanding continued its merry way. McCabe decided to throw caution to the wind and opened up emotionally to Alves, leaving her pleasantly surprised. For her, it was like discovering a hidden treasure beneath McCabe's everyday exterior.

This important stepping stone led her down the aisle for a joyous marriage with Matthew McConaughey in June 2012. Since then, their journey has been blessed with the pitter-patter of three adorable little feet.

