'She was saying things like...': When Emily Blunt hilariously revealed how her children became 'semi-American'

In the realm of Hollywood, power couples often captivate the public's imagination, and few duos have charmed their way into our hearts quite like Emily Blunt and John Krasinski. United in love since their enchanting Italian wedding in 2010, this dynamic pair has not only graced the silver screen with their talents but also nurtured a loving family away from the Hollywood spotlight. With their two daughters, Hazel and Violet, and their endearing commitment to privacy, they serve as a refreshing reminder that fame can coexist harmoniously with a grounded, fulfilling family life.

Emily Blunt on ‘Semi-American’ children

During an interview with The Graham Norton Show, Emily Blunt and her husband John Krasinski had the chance to open up about their personal life, children, and hilarious experiences. When Norton asked Blunt about her ‘American children”, she said, “I mean semi-American. They do become quite well; my oldest daughter became quite a British sounding over the course of the year that I was here for Mary Poppins and she was sort of saying things like bath and water and now she’s back to water.”

ALSO READ: ‘I will say my…’: Emily Blunt reveals the most ‘thoughtful’ and best gift she received from her ‘husband’ John Krasinski; Details inside

John Krasinski shares hilarious experience

During the interview, Norton asked Krasinski if they should “apologize” to him for not being “welcoming”, Krasinski had something entirely hilarious to share on that.

He went on to share a story during his encounter with customs. He said, “Most people are so welcoming, customs even not so much, no. I went up to when she was shooting, I was shooting something in Montreal, so I flew back to see the kids and my wife. Customs, everything was fine, and then one week just got unlucky. There was a guy about my age seemed a bit grumpy and he said, ‘You an actor?’, and I said, ‘Yeah’, and he said, ‘What do I know you from’, and I said, ‘I don’t know if you’d know I mean we did the American version of your British office”.

Krasinski continued, ‘I love that show the UK Burst I get it’, and then he said, ‘Who you visiting? Wife?’, and then he said, ‘She an actress? What I know her’, and I said, ‘Yeah, I don’t know’, and the customs guy said, ‘What’s her name’, and I said, ‘Emily Blunt’”. The Jack Ryan starrer then went on to imitate how the customs guy reacted after hearing Blunt’s name and said, “As he was writing something, he said, ‘You???’”, while popping his eyes out. He concluded by adding, “He stamped my passport with fury.”

ALSO READ: 'Well there's been...': When Emily Blunt spoke about her impactful career moments and how 'game changing' they've been