'She Was Wonderful': The Idea Of You Author Robinne Lee Recalls Taking Advice From Fifty Shades Of Grey Writer

The Idea Of You, released on March 16 has created a huge buzz on the internet. This fictional story has proved to be a fan favorite. The book which got everyone talking about it during the lockdown, has been very well received by the audience with its on-screen adaptation doing justice to the original story.

The movie stars Anne Hathway and Nicholas Galitzine in the lead. Recently the author of the book on which the film is based, Robinne Lee, revealed that Erika Mitchell, author of Fifty Shades Of Grey, was really good at giving her advice.

Robinne Lee shares her experience meeting with Erika Mitchell

As per a report published in The Guardian, Robinne Lee has shared that in a short span, after she finished writing her book, she met EL James, also known as Erika Mitchell.

The author recalled, “I got to know Erika and that was a treat. She was someone who’d been through everything I was about to go through, but far more extreme. And she was really good at giving me advice.”

She further added, “She (Erika) was like, ‘Have you done this? Are you on Goodreads? Do you communicate with your fans?’ She was wonderful.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Lee also mentioned having “a lot of anxiety” about the sex scenes and the age gap between the two leads in the story. She felt that everyone would judge her.

Is Hayes' character inspired by Harry Styles?

As per the outlet, this novel appealed the former One Direction member Harry Styles, mostly because he has openly dated older women. The similarities between Galitzine and Styles are very apparent.

When the question was asked to what extent Hayes's character is inspired by Styles, she answered “Very little.” Lee revealed that she has 23 people who have inspired Hayes.

The list includes her husband and producer Eric Hayes, Duran Duran, Eddie Redmayne, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Tom Hiddleston. She added, “I wanted to do a posh boy band, as if Prince Harry and his friends from Eton had formed one.”

ALSO READ: ‘It’s Very Frustrating’: The Idea Of You Author Robinne Lee Reveals How She Feels About Harry Styles’ Name Getting Linked To Her Novel