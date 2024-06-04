‘She Wasn’t Friendly’: Miriam Margolyes Reveals How She Disliked Sharing The Graham Norton Sofa With Fellow Guest Lily Allen

Miriam Margolyes is a lady with immense wit and humor, and whenever she graces the couch of Graham Norton's talk show, you know you’re in for a laughter riot followed by celebrity gossip and back-to-back truth bombs. Recently, Miriam has admitted there was one episode of Graham’s show with which she doesn’t hold the best memories.

This dates back to February 2014, when Miriam Margolyes was invited to the couch with Mamma Mia! actor Dominic Cooper and chart-topping singer Lily Allen. As reported by The Independent, during her appearance at the Hay Festival, Miriam claimed that Lily “thought when she was on the program that it was all about her.". She also went on to reveal why she disliked her company on the show, Read ahead to find out.

Why did Miriam Margolyes dislike Lily Allen's presence on the show?

Miriam Margolyes spilled some tea about the singer, saying, "She wasn’t friendly, and I didn’t like that, so I showed my dislike." Considering that Lily Allen was much younger than Margolyes, Allen's behavior wasn't the best. "I should have just taught her how to behave," she added.

This is not all. Margolyes also accused Lily of not knowing who she was, although Miriam began their joint Graham Norton interview by admitting she had never heard Lily’s music before. Besides this, she also said she disliked Lily Allen interrupting her when she was speaking.

Miriam Margolyes's thoughts on the film Mamma Mia!

When asked if she had watched Lily Allen's film Mamma Mia!, Miriam Margolyes said that she had seen the film but found it quite dreadful. "Did you think that was a good film, actually?" she questioned back. The 83-year-old also admitted that the singer thought the show was all about herself.

Over the years, Margolyes has appeared on the BBC One chat show alongside celebs like Gemma Arterton, Will.i.am., Stanley Tucci, and Succession star Sarah Snook.

