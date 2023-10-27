'She wasn’t in my head' Aquaman director revealed why he reduced Amber Heard's role from the movie

The director of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, James Wan, has talked about why he reduced Amber Heard's role as Mera in the upcoming DC sequel. Read on to know what James has revealed.

Amber Heard's role is reduced in Aquaman 2; Here's why

James Wan explained during interview with the Empire Magazine that the decision to cut down Mera's part had nothing to do with Amber Heard's personal life. Instead, it was because he had always planned for the sequel to focus on the relationship between the main characters, Arthur Curry (played by Jason Momoa) and his half-brother, Orm (played by Patrick Wilson).

Wan told Empire Magazine that “It’s fair that [Heard] said that [about the character being pared down], because she wasn’t in my head as I was working on this movie. Actors don’t necessarily know what we [directors] behind the scenes are thinking about. But this was always my plan, from the start, I pitched that the first film would be a ‘Romancing the Stone’-type thing — an action-adventure romantic comedy — while the second would be an outright buddy comedy. I wanted to do ‘Tango & Cash!'”

Amber Heard had previously mentioned that her role in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom was reduced. During a legal battle with her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, she testified that Warner Bros. initially didn't want her in the film due to allegations made against her. This led to her role as Mera being cut down in the sequel.

Elon Musk's intervention got Amber Heard Mera's role in Aquaman 2

According to a report from Variety, there were concerns about the chemistry between Amber Heard and the star of the movie, Jason Momoa, which nearly led to her being fired. It wasn't directly related to the legal trial. The report from Variety also stated that, “[Musk] had one of his litigators send a ‘scorched-earth letter to Warner Bros. threatening to burn the house down’ if the actress wasn’t brought back for a sequel, says a source familiar with the behind-the-scenes battle, Warner Bros. caved and moved forward with Heard.”

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set to be released in theaters on December 20