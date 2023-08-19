'She will probably be sick': When Arnold Schwarzenegger was surprised to see his daughter Katherine marry Chris Pratt

Arnold Schwarzenegger, who made his mark by blowing up buildings and taking down foes in blockbuster action films, shared his thoughts during a heartwarming Zoom reunion commemorating the 30th anniversary of the family-favorite movie Kindergarten Cop. As nostalgic sentiments flowed and laughter echoed through the digital screen, Arnold peeled back the layers of his life as a father.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s confession about Katherine’s childhood

Arnold couldn't help but laugh while remembering how his kids always enjoyed watching his movies. But guess what? His eldest daughter, Katherine Schwarzenegger, had apparently shed a few tears during the initial movie marathons.

The famous star also shared an anecdote with Yahoo! Entertainment from his earlier times on set, "I was in the middle of shooting Terminator 2 and so she saw me with half of the face was gone and the eye was coming out and all this weird makeup and so she started screaming and crying on the set because she did not understand why Daddy looked like that!"

He playfully admitted that he harbored a curious belief that Katherine might be "sick and tired" of watching him "blowing up buildings and killing people" on screen. In an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, Schwarzenegger confessed "I'm really proud of my daughters, and Katherine is a winner. And I never, ever thought that my daughter is going to marry an actor. I said to myself she probably will be sick and tired of me dragging her to the sets and always having them watch me blowing up buildings and killing people and stuff."

Arnold Schwarzenegger's surprise at Katherine's choice

But here’s the scoop: the iconic Arnold Schwarzenegger, known for his towering presence and explosive performances on the silver screen, went into disbelief when his daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger tied the knot with actor Chris Pratt. The unexpected union left Arnold raising an eyebrow, as he confessed he never quite envisioned his daughter walking down the aisle with an actor because of her childhood fears.

But he felt immense pride in his daughter's marriage to Chris Pratt. He lauded Pratt as a "fantastic guy" and highlighted their compatibility. Arnold cherished his daughter's joy and warmly embraced Pratt as part of the family.

