‘She would just push it off’: When Kevin Jonas opened up about his daughter Valentina having 'little rough time' with Priyanka Chopra

Kevin Jonas, one-third of the famous Jonas Brothers, opened up about a somewhat rocky start to his daughter Valentina's relationship with Priyanka Chopra, the actress who would eventually become a beloved member of their family. The disclosure came during Kevin's appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, shedding light on a compelling family dynamic that played out behind the scenes.

What did Kevin Jonas reveal about Valentina and Priyanka Chopra’s relationship?

As evidenced by Nick’s earlier Instagram posts, it's no secret that Nick Jonas and Valentina shared an incredibly close bond before Priyanka entered the picture. The youngest Jonas sibling had a special connection with her Nick, and when PC tried to step into his life, Valentina didn't exactly roll out the welcome mat. Kevin Jonas admitted, “At first, it was a little rough going for my youngest daughter Valentina. She is very connected to Nick.”

As the conversation proceeded, Kevin described how, whenever Priyanka would try to put her arm around Nick's shoulder, Valentina would swiftly and determinedly push it away saying, “But when she met Priyanka, Priyanka put her hand around his shoulder like this, and every time, it feels like I'm getting touched. It's weird. And every time her hand would go around, and he was holding Valentina, she would just push it off, every time.”

As Kevin recalled this ‘rough’ memory, Nick jumped in, affirming Valentina's reaction and added, "She's very territorial." As he continued, Kevin stated, "I'm not sure Priyanka loved it at first. She was like, 'This is so funny.'"

Did the relationship between Priyanka Chopra and Kevin Jonas' daughter improve?

Upon PC's integration into the Jonas family, Valentina reconciled with the Bollywood actress. Kevin even noted during the talk show while recapping the entire story, "They're cool now." Additionally, as per the reports, in 2016, Nick met Valentina for the first time and was already "in love" with her.

Despite all this, they all seem to be one big happy family now. What’s more exciting is that as per the reports, the Jonas Brothers are currently on their "Five Albums. One Night. The Tour" which started in August 2023 and has been extended into 2024 with more than 50 new dates in North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

