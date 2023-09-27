'She’d just be there knitting': Revisiting the time Tom Holland spoke about Zendaya when they both shared their unique hobbies

Tom Holland and Zendaya appeared and spoke about their favorite hobby, in an episode of The Graham Norton Show last year. While Zendaya spoke about her love for knitting, Tom Holland shared that during the lockdown, he loved doing puzzles.

Zendaya once revealed she gifted everyone hand-knitted scarves for Christmas

When asked by Graham Norton about her old school hobby, Zendaya shared, “I tried to start a new hobby while we were shooting Spider-Man. I got one of those, I don’t know if you guys have them but they’re like um little rugs that you can make and basically yarn by yarn you attach the thing and color co-ordinates to like a thing. I chose puppies, okay? And I got about like four squares in and I was like I’m done with this. This is too tedious for me. So I got like a little corner of a rug but that’s about it.”

Graham Norton then asked the Euphoria actress who had taught her to knit. To this, she said, “My mom taught me to knit.”

Zendaya continued, “All I can do is scarf, so I’m not like you know I can’t get you a sweater or like a vest or anything but I get you a nice thick warm scarf, which is what I made for everybody, okay?”

She added, “I mean I loved it as a pastime, I like little tedious activities things I can keep my brain occupied. And I just made everyone scarfs because I couldn’t I was like what am I gonna get everybody for Christmas I was like I’ll just make them scarves. That is what I’m doing all day.”

Tom also shared a funny anecdote about Zendaya’s hobby. The actor said, “We’ve been doing like the most intense fight scenes on set and she used to come to set to watch quite a lot.”

He added, “And I’ll be there I’d come and have blood all over my face, I’ve been fighting the goblin and I’d turn around and she’d just be there knitting.”

When Tom Holland spoke about his love for puzzles during the lockdown

The talk show host then went ahead to share a picture of Tom Holland’s hobby which was puzzling. Sharing his thoughts about the hobby, Holland revealed, “During lockdown, we just really got into puzzles and I live with five of my friends and every now and then you’d find someone sitting at the table and then every evening we’d all end up there and we’d be puzzling.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Zendaya has Challengers and Dune: Part 2 in her kitty. Holland was last seen in the series The Crowded Room.

