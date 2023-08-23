'She'll be protected, she's my friend.': When Ariana Grande praised Scooter Braun for signing Demi Lovato and how she wanted to 'help' her

Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato have made headlines by parting ways with their music manager, Scooter Braun. While Scooter is most famous for helping discover Justin Bieber, he has also managed several other A-list clients over the years, including Kanye West, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Carly Rae Jepsen, and J Balvin. Back in 2020, when Scooter was signing Demi, Ariana had a very different reaction. Keep reading to get insights into details.

Ariana wanted Scooter to sign Demi Lovato with them

The backstory to this decision dates back to 2018 when Scooter was signing Demi Lovato. During that time, Scooter revealed a conversation he had with Ariana Grande regarding Demi. According to Scooter, Ariana and Demi went for coffee, and Ariana called him, saying, "You have to do this. I want her with us. She's in our family. She'll be protected, she's my friend. I want her with us. I want you to help her." Scooter said at that time, "And I just thought that was really, really cool and very different from what you expect in today's music industry."

However, as per a source close to the situation, Ariana Grande has now parted ways with Scooter, confirmed on Monday, August 21. Ariana and Scooter first began working together in 2013, when Ariana released her debut album Yours Truly. Although Ariana left Scooter's management in 2015, they reunited during the Dangerous Woman era. Billboard reported that Demi Lovato made the decision to leave Scooter in July and is currently seeking a new manager. This decision was reportedly amicable, with Demi looking for a new manager. Demi initially signed with Scooter in 2019 and released two albums under his management.

Ariana and Demi have not responded to parting ways with Scooter

It's worth noting that there were earlier reports of Justin Bieber also parting ways with Scooter, but these turned out to be false. Representatives for both Justin and Scooter clarified that they were still working together and that the reports were incorrect.

As of now, neither Ariana Grande nor Demi Lovato has commented further on their decision to split from Scooter Braun. While Scooter continues to manage other artists like Ava Max, Black Eyed Peas, Dan + Shay, Tori Kelly, and Justin Bieber.

