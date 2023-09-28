'She’ll say dada and I will walk through...': When Ryan Reynolds spoke about parenting and how he absolutely worships his daughter James

Ryan Reynolds is an amazing father. He absolutely adores his kids and would do anything for them. The Deadpool actor shares four kids with his wife, Blake Lively. He first became a father in 2014, when his eldest daughter, James, was born. Since then, Reynolds has absolutely loved being a father. In a 2016 interview with Sirius XM, Ryan Reynolds expressed his thoughts on parenting and how he worships his daughter James.

ALSO READ: ‘People find it delightfully refreshing’: When Ryan Reynolds called his and Blake Lively's daughter James ‘100 percent average’

Ryan Reynolds spoke about parenting

In a 2016 interview with Sirius XM, Ryan Reynolds spoke about parenting and his daughter James. The interviewer asked Reynolds how having a baby affected him. To which he replied in his typical humorous manner, “It’s one of the most common things in the world, you know, making out and having a couple of drinks and then waiting nine months and you have a baby.”

The Deadpool actor then said that he was perfectly sober for this one; it was one of the most profound moments. He then spoke about parenting and said, “I love it, man. I truly worship that kid. I’d say it's terrible. She has me so far wrapped around her finger like it's dumb. She’ll say dada, and I will walk through a cement wall. It's crazy.”

Ryan Reynolds also spoke about what he would pass on from his childhood

In the same interview with Sirius XM, Ryan Reynolds also spoke about what he would pass on to his kids from his childhood. The interviewer asked him, “What is one thing that you learned from your parents that you want to make sure that you give to her?"

To which Ryan Reynolds replied, “Oh discipline, I’d love to give it to her, and I don’t mean discipline in like a sense of corporal punishment; I mean discipline since my dad, I didn’t have a good relationship with him, and he died like two months ago, and James is actually named after him; his name was James, but one of the great gifts he gave me was discipline and taught me how to work hard, that just whatever you’re going to or whatever goal you have, it’ll come true; it’ll materialize if you just keep pushing.”

The Deadpool actor then said Deadpool was a great example of that, as he kept pushing and working for 11 long years even after he had the script ready and was just waiting for the green light from the studio. He said, “I would love to instill that quality in her to just keep going no matter what you are given."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have been married since 2012 and have four kids together. They welcomed their fourth child this year, whose name and gender have not been revealed.

ALSO READ: 'I think it’s a sign of…': When Ryan Reynolds opened up about what motivates him to tease his wife Blake Lively