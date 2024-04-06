Sheridan Smith's Comeback To West End Stage Hit A Snag As The Show Set To End Prematurely; Reports

Sheridan Smith's anticipated return to the West End stage in the musical Opening Night has hit a snag. While Smith's performance has received acclaim, the production itself has faced harsh criticism from reviewers for its lackluster plot and questionable staging. Some audience members have even been spotted nodding off during performances, raising concerns about the show's viability.

Sheridan Smith's star power isn't able to save the show

Behind the scenes, whispers of discontent among investors have emerged, with discussions circulating about the possibility of ending the run prematurely. A source close to the production revealed to The Sun that "Sheridan has been a resounding success but the show itself has been far from it. To say it’s been polarising is an understatement."

It added, “Reports of theatergoers walking out at the interval have really worried some of the investors. No official meeting has been held yet, but a number of them have spoken about how they would go about serving notice on the theatre and cutting the run of shows short."

The insider further told the outlet, “At the end of the day, even though it’s entertainment, it’s a business and they are worried that poor ticket sales will mean they don’t make their investment back. Sheridan is a saving grace for Opening Night because of how good she is on stage, but even her star power can’t get the crowds in. Her turn in Shirley Valentine last year was sold out but there are still loads of tickets left for Opening Night

The musical, featuring music by Canadian singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright, revolves around the character Myrtle, portrayed by Smith, as she grapples with alcohol dependency while preparing for a show alongside her ex-partner.

Sheridan Smith acknowledges the dark nature of the music

Smith herself acknowledges the dark nature of the play, describing it as therapeutic but challenging. She told The Sun, “Everyone thinks it is going to be a big, fun musical but it is very, very dark. It is a play within a play and ­everyone is just brilliant. It has been really therapeutic and fun.”

She added “I go through such emotions in the show and you have to take a minute to calm down afterwards. The fans always come to support and it makes it all worthwhile. You put yourself through the turmoil but you do it for the loving people like that.”

But as the speculation mounts and doubts linger, the consensus seems to lean toward the possibility of ending the production prematurely to mitigate potential financial losses.

