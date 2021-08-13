Sherlock alum Una Stubbs dies at 84; Producers Steven Moffat & Mark Gatiss pay tribute

Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sherlock has lost one of their cast members today. Una Stubbs, who played the role of Mrs Hudson has sadly passed away amid being ill for the past few months. Stubbs had been a part of many episodes from the series till it went on a hiatus from 2017. Co-creators of the show Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss have paid their tribute to the iconic housekeeper from 221B Baker Street.

In a statement, the actress’ agent said, via Deadline, “She was also a highly respected and exhibited artist. We will miss her enormously and remember her always.” Taking to Instagram, Steven Moffat recalled spending some good moments with the ‘loveliest light’ on Baker Street. “What a woman, what a talent, what a star - and just about the kindest, nicest and funniest person you could meet,” he added. Adding some of the names of the iconic movies that Stubbs has been a part of, Moffat added, “I don’t know how anyone even starts summing up that career - Till Death Us Do Part, Fawlty Towers, the incomparable Aunt Sally in Worzel Gummidge...and of course, the irreplaceable heart and soul of Sherlock,” he added.

Mark Gatiss also took to Twitter to share the news with Sherlock fans. Speaking of the actress, the producer said that working alongside Una was ‘one of the great joys’ of his life. “She was a wonderful, wonderful woman and a great and serenely graceful actor,” he added. He went ahead to add that the production team was ‘blessed’ to have her as their ‘imperishable Mrs Hudson.’

It was one of the great joys of my life to work so closely with and to adore Una Stubbs. She was a wonderful, wonderful woman and a great and serenely graceful actor. Mischief was in her blood. We were so blessed that she became our imperishable Mrs Hudson. Goodbye, darling. — Mark Gatiss (@Markgatiss) August 12, 2021

