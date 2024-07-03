Sherri Papini To Tell Her Side Of 2016 Kidnapping Hoax In Upcoming Investigation Discovery Series

Sherri Papini will share her story with Investigation Discovery about her 2016 kidnapping hoax, which created a media frenzy and led to her imprisonment.

Investigation Discovery is producing a new true-crime series, set to premiere in 2025, where Papini will explain her sudden disappearance during a morning run in California. Her vanishing sparked a three-week search by her family and authorities, gaining global attention.

Sherri Papini Docuseries gears production to reveal her side of the story

Papini was eventually found on the roadside, bruised and claiming she had been kidnapped by two women. However, in 2022, she was arrested and charged with faking her kidnapping. She later admitted to the hoax and was sentenced to 18 months in prison for lying to federal officers.

The upcoming docuseries will present Papini’s story in her own words. Jason Sarlanis, President of Investigation Discovery, stated, “Sherri Papini drew worldwide attention when she went missing and then again, when she returned. While many perspectives have been told, there is one point of view that the world hasn’t heard and that is from Sherri herself. Investigation Discovery will present a new side of Sherri Papini’s case — told by her in her own words,” per THR.

Produced by Asylum Entertainment Group and Lady Moon Entertainment, the series will feature archival footage, legal documents, court filings, and interviews with people close to Papini and the investigation.

Interest in Papini’s story remains high. Her husband, Keith Papini, participated in the Hulu docuseries Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini released on June 19, 2024. The series is directed by Michael Beach Nichols.

Did Sherri Paini reveal her reason for planning her kidnapping?

Sherri Papini, a 34-year-old mother of two, went missing on November 2, 2016, while jogging in her neighborhood in Redding, California. The community and her family joined a massive search to find her.

On November 24, 2016, Thanksgiving Day, Papini was found on a highway about 146 miles from Redding. She had injuries all over her body, including a Bible verse branded on her shoulder. In police interviews after she was found, Papini was hesitant to talk, claiming that her kidnappers said she was going to be trafficked to someone in law enforcement. She described her abductors as two Hispanic women, one older and one younger, who spoke Spanish often.

Investigators collected her clothing for testing and found male DNA on it, but it didn't match anyone in the criminal database. They also found that Papini had been in contact with several men before her disappearance. Friends and an ex-husband mentioned her history of lying and running away when things got tough. One friend, Asia Coleman, told police that Papini used to run away from problems as a child. There were also mentions of infidelity issues in her past.

The case made little progress until 2020 when genetic genealogy helped match the DNA on her clothing to James Reyes, an ex-boyfriend. When questioned, Reyes initially denied recent contact with Papini but later admitted that she had asked for his help. Papini had lied to Reyes, claiming she was being abused by her husband, Keith, which was not true.

To date, there is no concrete reason as to why Sherri Papini orchestrated her kidnapping. Keith Papini divorced amidst the revelation and her imprisonment in 2022. In the upcoming docuseries, Sherri Papini may finally reveal the truth.

