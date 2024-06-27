Sheryl Crow Calls Out Drake For Using Tupac Shakur’s AI-Generated Voice In Kendrick Lamar Diss Track

Sheryl Crow, 62 is one of the most famous musicians in the industry. With her decades-long career, she has managed to create a large fanbase for herself. The singer has created a legacy with her amazing career trajectory.

The hitmaker does not shy away while expressing her opinions publicly. Recently, she called out Drake for using Tupac Shakur’s AI-generated diss track created against Kendrick Lamar in April. Read ahead to learn what she thinks about the use of AI in the music industry.

Sheryl Crow slams Drake for using Tupac’s AI voice in diss track

As reported by Variety, Crow spoke about the use of AI in the music industry to bring back the voices of the musicians who have passed away.

She called out the Nonstop vocalist Drake for using Tupac Shakur’s voice in his diss song, Taylor Made Freestyle, against the Damn rapper.

She said that one cannot bring back dead people and believe that they would stand for that. Crow added that she is sure that Drake thought, “‘Yeah, I shouldn’t do it, but I’ll say sorry later’. But it’s already done, and people will find it even if he takes it down.” The singer called it “hateful” and “antithetical,” to the force of life that exists in everybody.

For the unversed, Tupac’s estate sent a cease-and-desist letter to the Canadian rapper. Howard King, the estate litigator stated that the estate was “deeply dismayed and disappointed,” by the Passionfruit singer using the unauthorized voice and “personality” of the legendary rapper, per Variety.

Advertisement

The litigator further said, “Not only is the record a flagrant violation of Tupac’s publicity and the estate’s legal rights, it is also a blatant abuse of the legacy of one of the greatest hip-hop artists of all time,” adding that Tupac’s estate would never have given permission for such usage.

As per Variety, the diss track has been pulled down after the late rapper's estate threatened to sue the Candian vocalist.

Sheryl Crow’s take on AI in the music industry

As per Variety, during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she expressed that it is “disturbing” to her what artificial intelligence could do.

She recalled an instance where she did a session with a young songwriter. The songwriter needed a guy to sing on it so that she could pitch it to the male singers in Nashville.

Crow added, “Paid $5, put in John Mayer’s name and she played it for me.” The songstress said that there was no way one could tell the difference and it blew her mind. “And it didn’t just sound like him, I mean, like his inflections,” said Crow. The Soak Up The Sun vocalist expressed that this experience left her feeling “really scared.”

Advertisement

During her conversation with BBC, Crow said the Al can do many things but it cannot go out and play live. The veteran singer added, “ So as long as we have live music, as long as we have hands holding a paintbrush, all is not lost.”

ALSO READ: What Does Taylor Swift's Mother Andrea Do For a Living? All We Know About Her