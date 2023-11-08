Sheryl Crow has some sweet nothings to say about Olivia Rodrigo ahead of her Hall of Fame performance

Sheryl Crow made waves at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame during her recent performance with Olivia Rodrigo. Crow was taken aback by the brilliance of the young superstar as she performed along with Rodrigo. The legendary artist, known for her remarkable music career, before their performance had some endearing words for the young sensation as she made her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Sheryl Crow can’t stop gushing about Olivia Rodrigo

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Sheryl Crow couldn't help but shower Olivia Rodrigo with admiration. The nine-time Grammy winner spoke highly of Rodrigo, emphasizing that she is a great musician. Crow shared, “She’s the real deal. She’s precious. She’s a great songwriter. She seems kinda unaffected by all of it, you know? When I was 19 — her age — I was like, ‘How do you fill out this application for college?!'”

Sheryl Crow on her first meeting with Olivia Rodrigo

Sheryl Crow shared details of her first encounter with Olivia Rodrigo, which took place last year during various Grammy-related events. The two artists found themselves collaborating on several projects, leading to a musical connection. “I met her last year during a whole bunch of Grammy stuff. We wound up on some stuff together, and she’s super cool. So, she asked me to do this thing when she came to Nashville, and so I was like, ‘OK!'”

Crow further narrated how she ended up performing along with Olivia Rodrigo stating that she simply approached the young star for a collaboration on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Rodrigo gratefully accepted the offer to perform along with her. Sheryl Crow stated, “So I texted her [Rodrigo] and said, ‘Hey, would you do the Rock Hall with me?’ And she was like, ‘I’d love to! I’d be so honored!'”

Sheryl Crow's supportive words for Olivia Rodrigo highlight the genuine camaraderie that exists among musicians, bridging generations and celebrating talent. The collaboration was surely exciting as the duo delivered a strong performance at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, which was broadcast on November 3, 2023.

