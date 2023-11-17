Sheryl Crow reveals she advised Olivia Rodrigo to 'stay out of the chatter'; Deets inside

Olivia Rodrigo is by far one of the best young talents in pop music. She achieved huge success quite early in her career with charbusting hits like Drivers License, Good 4 U, Traitor, etc.

Along with the hit songs, she has also had to face some controversies along the way, whether that’s because of the reference to Joshua Basset and Sabrina Carpenter in her song Driver’s License or on her comparisons to Taylor Swift who’s also one of her idols.

Sheryl Crow’s advice to Olivia Rodrigo

Sheryl Crow was recently honored at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. The legendary singer was recognized for her innumerable contributions to the art form. The musician was justifiably overwhelmed with the recognition that she was receiving and was at a loss for words.

"It's so weird to start writing a speech and then trying to think of all the people that you need to thank," Crow told Entertainment Times about her induction speech. "I mean, there are people that are with me that have been here 30 years. So, it's amazing, you know? It's amazing."

The singer also performed a rendition of her song If It Makes You Happy in which she was joined by none other than Olivia Rodrigo. Despite being a singer for over three decades the singer has also been a promoter of new artists. She tries to give her platform to new and upcoming singers whenever she gets a chance and one of them was her singer partner for the night itself, Olivia Rodrigo.

For her younger counterpart, the legendary singer had some words of wisdom that she had shared to help her progress in her career. "I said, you know, 'If you can, just write down one sentence every day, of what happened during that day, because you will someday look back at this, and try to remember all the things.' Crow revealed to ET "The other thing I told her is to just stay in the work and stay out of the chatter"

Olivia Rodrigo’s brush with controversy

Olivia Rodrigo had her fair share of controversies at the start of her career, which did eventually keep her in the chatter, quite contrary to the advice she was given by Sheryl Crow.

That was because of her song Drivers License, which became a huge hit upon its release. The singer apparently wrote that song for her former co-star and ex-boyfriend, singer Joshua Bassett. In the song she had apparently referenced his current girlfriend, another singer Sabrina Carpenter. The whole song was mired in that controversy as both of her apparent muse for the song released their own separate songs putting out their own perspective. Leading to a messy conflict.

