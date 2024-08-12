Sheryl Lee Ralph Opens Up About Playing Character Barbara Howard In Abbott Elementary: 'I'm Getting The Best...'

Sheryl Lee Ralph recently shared her experience playing Barbara Howard, a religious kindergarten teacher, in the hit mockumentary sitcom Abbott Elementary. The critically acclaimed workplace comedy series follows a group of dedicated teachers and a somewhat tone-deaf principal at a Philadelphia public school. Despite facing challenges, including being outnumbered and underfunded, they are committed to helping their students succeed in life.



According to People magazine, Sheryl Lee Ralph recently appeared at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, where at the panel called Abbott Elementary: Class Is in Session, the actress talked about portraying Barbara Howard in Abbott Elementary. Ralph said, "First of all, I really love Barbara Howard," before describing the character as a favorite teacher who pushes their students to do better by seeing their potential, even if they don’t see it themselves.

The Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit actress further revealed how the children who play her students on the series see her as a teacher both on and offscreen, noting that seeing those kids come into her classroom each year and how they believe she is their teacher is "it's just the best."

Ralph added they write to her, keep in touch, and even share their summer activities with her. Although she isn’t a teacher, the actress noted that she has been raised and surrounded by teachers, expressing that "I am getting the best of a fake teacher's life" in the series.

Sheryl Lee Ralph is expected to return for the upcoming fourth season of the series. In a recent interview on EW's The Awardist podcast, she said that her role is written not with a single note but with a "symphony," allowing her to bring all her talents to the performance.

The actress then shared that recently, while reading some of the scripts, she questioned why she's always having to perform physical tasks, pointing out that last season, we saw her playing basketball, doing various high jinks, running the relay, and even running through tunnels.

Ralph noted that for this season, they have got her doing "some stuff." She asked them why her, revealing that the person turned around and said, "Because it's funny. And I was like, 'Yeah, you're right. I'm on a comedy.' It's funny. Not a dramedy."

Meanwhile, Abbott Elementary season 4 will premiere on ABC on October 9, 2024.

