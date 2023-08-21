'She's a big part of everything he's doing': Hailey Bieber reportedly took over husband Justin Bieber's business as they become 'power couple'

Hailey and Justin Bieber continue to remain in the spotlight for one news or the other. The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, continue to make headlines for the online drama with the singer's former girlfriend pop star Selena Gomez, but apart from that pregnancy rumors have also been floating around the Internet. And in a recent turn of events, reports have claimed that Justin has parted ways with his longtime manager and friend Scooter Braun.

Amidst the rumors and claims, a new report claims Hailey has taken a more dominant role in Justin's business decisions and plans. The model, who runs her own beauty brand Rhode, has reportedly started to get more involved in her husband's work life. Here's what we know.

Is Hailey Bieber taking control of husband Justin's business?

According to Page Six, Hailey has been actively taking a larger role in Justin's business and makes sure to remain present every time there is a meeting. "Hailey has taken control and is heavily involved. She's a part of meetings and she's talking a lot for him. She is the voice. They're becoming this power couple. She's a big part of everything he's doing," the insider told the portal. The socialite has reportedly increased her influence in the singer's matters.

This has happened amidst rumors that claimed he had parted from his manager, Scooter Braun, who is known to be a controversial figure in the industry. Meanwhile, new reports have rubbished the rumors that Bieber and Braun have parted ways. As per sources, the two are still working together and he is not looking for new management. The rumors of a feud between the two were also doing the rounds after reports of the management change.

Meanwhile, Page Six revealed that after the news broke out, they were also directed to a spokesperson for Hailey in addition to representatives for Justin and Braun. Meanwhile, a source confirmed there are issues between the pops star and the manager, but they have not split as a result of it, as the reports claim. Rumors have also been prevalent that Justin is expected to release new music soon and the duo seem to have signed a new deal together.

Justin Bieber's social media inactivity

Meanwhile, Justin has been inactive on his social media with his last Instagram post being from May. "Proud of you. Rhode launching in UK," he captioned the images with his wife from when Hailey's brand launched in the United Kingdom. He has not posted anything new since and fans have been wondering if this is just him staying lowkey or if he'll be returning with new music. Meanwhile, he is spotted on casual dates with the model from time to time.

