'She’s a hard, hard worker' Shania Twain praises Taylor Swift; calls herself Taylor's 'Aunt' - Here's why

Shania Twain has a deep admiration for Taylor Swift, to the point where she feels like family. She recently expressed this sentiment during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, here's what the Any Man of Mine singer has to say about Taylor.

Shania Twain calls herself Taylor Swift's Aunt

In the clip posted on Instagram, Shania Twain, 58, stated that “I feel like I’m her aunt or something,” she added, “We’re in sync in a lot of ways and I really have a lot of respect, and compassion … The weight of any young artist in her position is enormous, and she just gets through it seemingly so effortlessly but we all know that it’s not. It’s a lot of effort. A lot of work. She’s a hard, hard worker.”

Earlier this month, Taylor was spotted in New York City wearing a T-shirt that referenced Shania Twain's iconic song Any Man of Mine. Shania was touched by this and described it as a sweet gesture. Fans have been speculating about the meaning behind the T-shirt, particularly in relation to Taylor's upcoming album, 1989 (Taylor's Version), set for release on October 27. Shania Twain released two versions of her 2002 album Up! in both pop and country genres, and Taylor's choice of wearing the T-shirt hints at a possible connection or inspiration.

Swift's fans, known for their keen eye for easter eggs, noted that in her The Man music video, there was a wall with her album titles. While most albums appeared once, 1989 and Karma was written twice, sparking speculation that Taylor might release an album called Karma alongside 1989 (Taylor's Version). Further fueling these speculations, Swift posted a TikTok video winking at the camera while the 1989 hit Wildest Dreams played in the background, hinting at a release date in November. She captioned the video with a reference to both Red and 1989.

In another TikTok post, Taylor shared photos of herself with Shania Twain and referenced Shania's double album from 2002. Taylor's caption read, "Learned from the best." This interaction between the two artists demonstrated their mutual respect and admiration for each other.

ALSO READ: ‘It’s preventing me from creating stories that I’m passionate about’: Millie Bobby Brown on her role as Eleven in Stranger Things

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Swift has been in the spotlight recently for her relationship with Travis Kelce, a player for the Kansas City Chiefs. They have been seen together at his games, and their romance made a surprise appearance in the season 49 premiere episode of Saturday Night Live. According to sources, their relationship is still new, but they both have a genuine fondness for each other and are understanding of their busy schedules.

ALSO READ: Love Is Blind Season 5 Recap: Who got married and who called it quits? BEEF explained