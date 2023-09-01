'She's a piece of something': Scarlett Johansson once slammed portrayal of Black Widow in Robert Downey Jr starrer USD 623 millon movie

In a 2021 interview with Collider, Scarlett Johansson, the actress who brought Black Widow to life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), spoke out against the "hyper-sexualisation" of her character in one of her early appearances, Iron Man 2.

Scarlett Johansson's bash hyper-sexualization of Black Widow

Cast your mind back to the year 2010, when the MCU was still in its infancy, and Black Widow, known as Natasha Romanoff, made her debut in Iron Man 2. While the film was undoubtedly fun and had its share of great moments, Scarlett Johansson found herself grappling with the way her character was portrayed.

In the interview, Johansson remarked that Natasha Romanoff was 'so sexualized' in Iron Man 2, a portrayal that raised concerns. The character was often viewed through a narrow lens, as if she were merely a "piece of something," lacking the depth and complexity that fans have come to associate with her.

Scarlett Johansson's controversial scene

One particular scene in Iron Man 2 left a lasting impression on Johansson. It's the moment where Tony Stark, portrayed by Robert Downey Jr., makes a crass remark about Natasha, saying, "I want some." Stark even goes as far as to refer to her as "a piece of meat." At the time, such comments might have been shrugged off, even seen as compliments, but Johansson now recognizes the harm in perpetuating these narratives.

Scarlett Johansson's journey as Black Widow

Scarlett Johansson's journey as Black Widow has been nothing short of transformative. Over the years and across several MCU films, the character has evolved beyond being merely a cinematic object of desire. Johansson, both as an actress and as a person, has experienced growth and empowerment alongside her character.

The actress acknowledged that in the past, her self-worth was tied to comments about her physical appearance. However, her personal journey, particularly as a mother, has helped her accept herself more fully. This transformation mirrors the character's evolution from a one-dimensional figure to a symbol of strength and resilience.

