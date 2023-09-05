‘She's a sl*t': When Chris Evans & Jeremy Renner made disparaging comment on Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow character

Back in 2015, the Digital Spy UK interview with Avengers actors Jeremy Renner and Chris Evans from the movie Age of Ultron caused a big fuss. They talked to the UK website, and what they said made some people very upset. When the interviewer asked them about fans thinking that Scarlett Johansson's character, Natasha Romanoff (known as Black Widow in the Marvel universe), might end up with one of them, they made some rude comments.

Jeremy Renner and Chris Evans made disparaging comments about Black Widow

Jeremy Renner said sarcastically, "She's a slut," and Chris Evans laughed and said, “I was going to do something along those lines…’ She’s a complete whore.'” Their comments were not taken well on the internet, and later, Captain America and Hawkeye had to apologize.

Chris Evans said in a statement, “Yesterday we were asked about the rumors that Black Widow wanted to be in a relationship with both Hawkeye and Captain America, we answered in a very juvenile and offensive way that rightfully angered some fans. I regret it and sincerely apologize.”

Jeremy Renner also apologized, saying, “I am sorry that this tasteless joke about a fictional character offended anyone. It was not meant to be serious in any way. Just poking fun during an exhausting and tedious press tour.”

Some people thought their comments were sexist, while others believed they were just trying to be funny. Here's a quick look at how people reacted on Twitter back then:

Scarlet Johansson will not be playing Black Widow anymore

Scarlett Johansson, who played Black Widow in movies like Iron Man 2 (2010), The Avengers films, and Black Widow in 2021, has said that she won't be back in the Marvel movies.

She talked about it on The Goop Podcast with Gwyneth Paltrow. Scarlett said, "Yeah, it was awesome. It was like the best time ever. I mean, doing Avengers was so much fun. I was 26 years old, I was single, and it was fun! You know, I didn't have any responsibility to anybody but to just enjoy yourself." She continued, "And then every couple of years, we would go back, and do it again, and all be in different places in our lives. Like, somebody would have a kid or be getting married, or divorced, or remarried, or whatever. And it was like, I don't know, an adult summer camp thing. And it was cool. It was really, really some of the best experiences."

