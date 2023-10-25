'She's a very...': Travis Kelce's dad Ed studied Taylor Swift by watching all her past interviews; here's why

Ed Kelce has been getting to know Taylor Swift as she gets closer to his son, Travis Kelce. In his first interview since Travis, 34, and Taylor, 33, publicly announced their new relationship, Ed Kelce shares that he's been watching Taylor's interviews and appearances to learn more about her.

Ed Kelce alongside his wife Donna Kelce has been diving into Taylor's past interviews. He told People, that since meeting Taylor Swift, he's "gone back and listened to interviews she's done over the years because it gives you a sense of what a person is like."

According to PEOPLE, Ed finds her to be genuine and down-to-earth. He mentioned that "she did a commencement address at NYU and I thought that was pretty cool," Ed expressed to the outlet that watching the interviews "just confirms my initial impression of her," that "she's very genuine, down-to-earth."

He affectionately calls her "America's girl," emphasizing her relatable and authentic nature. Ed and Taylor were seen together in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium during a Kansas City Chiefs home game against the Denver Broncos.

With regards to his wife Donna, who has seen a rise in fame since both of her sons competed in the 2023 Super Bowl, Ed mentions that she's enjoying the newfound attention. He playfully refers to her as "America's football mom" and suggests, "I think there's no shortage of football dads in this country. I think the moms got a leader here with Donna. We'll just let it go with that."

During the busy NFL season, Ed says he stays in touch with Travis and Jason a couple of times a week. This usually includes post-game texts to discuss their performances. Ed said, "I'm not shy about calling them out if I saw something that maybe could have been done better, and they appreciate that,"

Ed believes that what makes Travis and Jason special isn't just their skills in football, but their consistent desire to win. They are always striving to improve and contribute to the team's success. For them, the ultimate goal is another win, and that's more important than individual awards or records.

Ed Kelce's first meeting with Taylor swift

Ed's comments about Taylor come after he shared a heartwarming observation from his first meeting with the singer. Papa Kelce shared, "We're sitting in the suite, she gets up and in the front room, she gets up to go get a drink or something and she starts picking up empty bottles, cans, plates that are scattered around because in the suites everybody gets stuff and you empty it down wherever you can."

This small act of humility stood out to Ed and made him think that Taylor didn't fit the stereotype of a spoiled or diva-like musician. It left a lasting impression on him, showcasing her down-to-earth nature.

