'She's also never stopped loving Bradley': New report gives insight into Irina Shayk, Tom Brady, USD 120 million star love triangle

Irina Shayk has been in the spotlight a lot recently due to her romance with Tom Brady and subsequent reconciliation rumors with former boyfriend Bradley Cooper. While nothing has been confirmed by either of them, several reports have been floating around, with sources giving insights into the love triangle. The model was spotted vacationing in Italy recently.

She was joined by Cooper, whose worth is $120 million as per Celebrity Net Worth, and their 6-year-old daughter, Lea de Seine. Pictures of the co-parents and former couple went viral on social media, instantly sparking rumors of a reconciliation. Soon after reports of Brady's thoughts on the same also started making the rounds. Now a new report claims to give inside details into this confusing equation between Shayk, Cooper, and Brady.

Report gives insight into Irina Shayk, Tom Brady, Bradley Cooper love triangle

A source told Life & Style that Shayk and Cooper looked like the perfect couple on their European getaway but there's one issue that's stopping them from reuniting and it's Brady. They called the three "one of the most explosive love triangles" in years. "Irina says she cares about Tom and they haven't called things off, but she's also never stopped loving Bradley," the source claimed. As per the report, Cooper doesn't fall for petty games.

The actor is a straightforward and no-nonsense person and he's a huge football fan which is why Shayk dating Brady allegedly makes him envious. On the other hand, the NFL star is reportedly feeling "a little used or a bit insecure" because Cooper looked good on vacation with Shayk. "[Brady] wasn't happy when he saw the romantic Venice photos of them either and flipped out," the source claimed. Other reports claimed he respected her co-parenting.

Report claims the love triangle is a 'dangerous game'

They further added, "Her friends are warning her that she's playing a dangerous game." The insider continued that Shayk would love to be with Cooper. She reportedly wants another child and so does he, but the model needs him to commit this time around since marriage is her goal. The source concluded that someone's going to lose and it could be Irina with the love triangle blowing up in her face and her ending up without either of them.

It is to be noted that all of this could be speculation since none of them have talked about it. The reports and sources are the only ones making these assumptions so these should not be considered facts. For the unversed, Shayk and Cooper dated from 2015 to 2019. Rumors of the model and Brady dating first came out in July. The former quarterback and football player tied the knot to Gisele Bundchen in 2009. The two got divorced in October last year.

