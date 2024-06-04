‘She’s Also Relieved’: Source Spills Beans About How Jennifer Lopez Is Feeling As She Cancels This Is Me…Live Tour

Currently, Jennifer Lopez is facing huge criticism for her film This Is Me…Now and she is also being talked about the most due to her alleged separation from husband Ben Affleck. The Internet is unhinged while bashing the hitmaker.

Amid all the backlash the Jenny From The Block singer is facing, she canceled her summer tour, This Is Me…Live. Read ahead to know more about how she is feeling as she canceled her tour.

A source reveals that Jennifer Lopez is ‘relieved’

As reported by People, a source who is close to the Love Don’t Cost A Thing singer revealed, “Life is a lot right now. As sad as she was to cancel the tour, she’s also relieved. She needs to take care of herself.”

The source added, that this decision was encouraged by Lopez’s team and everyone is supportive of her focusing on family currently.

The songstress has now canceled the tour that was supposed to start on June 26 in Orlando, Florida. She was going to deliver her concerts in Dallas, Austin, Las Vegas, Miami, Toronto, Boston, New York City, and many more.

This Is Me…Live tour carried songs from her new album and also rebranded the singer’s previous hits. This was her first tour since her It’s My Party tour that took place in 2019.

The backlash Lopez got was followed by her tout cancellation. It was announced on May 31 by Live Nation that her tour has been canceled as the singer will be taking time off in order to be with her children, family, and close friends.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez share a kiss at a recent meet-up

Amid all the rumors swirling around Bennifer getting a divorce, Ben was seen giving a quick kiss to Jennifer on her cheek when they met up on May 2 (Sunday) in Santa Monica, California, as per Page Six.

The couple was reportedly there for the Argo actor’s 12-year-old son, Sam's basketball game. Both the stars seemed to exude good vibes. The pictures and videos of the pair's recent meet-up are going viral online.

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck In Los Angeles 😍 pic.twitter.com/kFxYS9pUYl — Jennifer Lopez Updates (@lopez_updates) June 3, 2024

Before this, the pair got together on May 30 as well along with Jennifer’s 16-year-old twins Max and Emme to attend Affleck’s daughter Violet’s, 16 high school graduation. The Gone Girl actor’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner and their two children Seraphina, 15, and Sam, 12 were also present.

The pair remain to talk all over the internet as neither Ben nor Jennifer have spoken about their rumored separation officially.

