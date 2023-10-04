‘She’s an amazing person, and…’: David Beckham opens up about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's rumored romance; offers love advice

David Beckham, the iconic soccer legend, recently opened up about the rumored romance between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE at the premiere of his Netflix documentary Beckham, the athlete offered some heartfelt advice and insights into love and relationships, drawing from his own experiences in the world of athlete-popstar unions.

What did David Beckham say amid rumored romance between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce?

Amid all the attention from the media regarding Taylor Swift, the Cruel Summer singer, and Travis Kelce, the NFL star, Beckham expressed his heartfelt feelings. Beckham who worked together with the Lover singer in the past in a spy film set to rival James Bond, characterized Taylor as not just an exceptional talent but also a wonderful person who genuinely deserves to be happy. He said, "There's a lot of noise around Taylor at the moment. Taylor is an amazing talent and she’s an amazing person, and she deserves to be happy. Whatever she does and whoever she’s with, as long as she’s happy, that’s the most important thing."

When questioned about his advice for the speculated couple, Beckham drew from his own long-lasting marriage to Victoria Beckham. He emphasized the value of dedicating time to one another, underscoring that this approach has been vital in his own relationship. He went on to mention, "It’s the same with me and Victoria. We’ve been together now 26 years, almost three decades. We’ve got amazing kids, we’ve built businesses, but we make time for each other."

'Respect', he added, forms another vital foundation, as reported by PEOPLE. Beckham emphasized that mutual respect is key to a long-lasting partnership while stating, "Respect each other, you have to work hard at these things."

What's going on between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce?

According to reports from several sources, the two celebrities were featured in a Halloween decoration setup in someone's yard in Indiana. What’s more is that Travis, as seen on Instagram, recently gave a shout-out to female sports commentators Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson, crediting them for encouraging him to pursue Taylor Swift, who is rumored to be his romantic interest.

Numerous reports suggest Swift and Kelce have been spotted together at various events, including a Kansas City Chiefs game and a New York Jets game. While there hasn't been an official confirmation of their relationship, the rumors surrounding their romance have piqued the curiosity and speculation of many.

