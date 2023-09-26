'She’s an...': What did Prince William say about Meghan Markle that left Prince Harry 'hurt'? Details inside

Prince Harry and his big brother Prince William's relationship has been in hot waters ever since the former and his wife, Meghan Markel left the British Royal Family and settled their family in America. The two haven't spoken in a while, as far as the public is aware, and the chances of the two communicating also seem thin in the future. But according to a new report, the two royal brothers' relationship might have started becoming sour way earlier than we thought.

Prince Harry was hurt by Prince William's comments on Meghan Markle

According to Cheatsheet who reported on Prince Harry's memoir Spare, he was allegedly hurt by his big brother's comments about Meghan Markle. As per his book, Willam told him, "She’s an actress after all, Harold. Anything can happen." Which had left him "a bit hurt." But nonetheless, the ginger hugged the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge before they said goodbye. But this wasn't all that the 39-year-old wrote about his brother's opinions about Markle. Reportedly the future king of England had warned Harry about the difficulties to come if he kept seeing the now 42-year-old. The Duke of Sussex recalled his brother had predicted that he'd face "a host of difficulties" if he "hooked up with an American actress." He claimed that his elder brother "always managed to make" the sentence "sound like 'convicted felon.'"

Prince Harry's relatives were impressed when they first met Meghan Markle

Harry recalled Markle's first meeting with his family, "I remember my family first meeting her and being incredibly impressed. Some of them didn’t quite know what to do with themselves. Because, I think, they were surprised." Reportedly they couldn't believe someone as beautiful as Markle could like Harry. He admitted, "They were surprised that a ginger could land such a beautiful woman and such an intelligent woman." His family thought they wouldn't last since the Suite Actress was American. He revealed, "But the fact I was dating an American actress was probably what clouded their judgment more than anything else at the beginning. Oh, she’s an American actress; this won’t last."

Meanwhile, as we know now Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were in for a long haul, as the couple celebrated their 5th wedding anniversary this year.

