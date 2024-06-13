‘She’s Back’: Benny Blanco Shares Sweet Snap Of Girlfriend Selena Gomez As They Reunite

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have been long-distancing for a while. After finally reuniting, the latter couldn’t help but gush about her return. The record producer shared a snap of his girlfriend, who appeared to be sleeping beside him, and captioned, “She’s back.”

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco reunite

The Hands to Myself singer has been busy with Only Murders in The Building season 4 shoots and her film Emilia Perez's premiere at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. Gomez, who clearly missed her beau, often shared pictures of their “virtual dates” on Instagram.

Now that they’ve reunited after months of separation, Blanco shared a picture of the singer and wrote, “She’s back.” In the picture, Gomez had her eyes closed and rested on what looked like a white pillow. She appeared relaxed, with her hair tied in a bun and her no-makeup face partially covered with a blanket.

Selena Gomez wanted to adopt a baby at 35

The Look At Me Now singer had plans of her own before falling in love with long-time friend Blanco. In an interview with Time, she revealed getting used to the single life after being “alone” for five years.

"A lot of people are afraid of being alone, and I probably tortured myself in my head for like two years being alone, and then I kind of accepted it," she said at the time. That’s when she came up with the plan to adopt a baby at 35 if she hadn’t met anyone.

But destiny had different plans for Gomez as her long-standing friendship with Blanco seamlessly became romantic. "It just happens when you least expect it," she added.

The couple made their relationship public in 2023 and had their first red-carpet appearance as a couple at the 2024 Emmys in January. A source close to them told People in December last year that the couple was very much “in love” and making long-distance work while she was in New York for work commitments.