'She's back,' fans reminisce Ariana Grande's Yours Truly Deluxe Edition on 10th Anniversary amidst dating controversy

Just when Ariana Grande announced that she was going to be releasing something new on the 10th anniversary of her breakthrough album, Yours Truly, fans knew that they were in for a treat. Well, Ariana has just dropped two of the surprises that she had been keeping from her fans. The first one was the deluxe edition of the album. Next up, she took to YouTube to share the deluxe version of Honeymoon Avenue performed live in London. As soon as the songs and the video were released, the fans started flooding the comment section with messages of love. Here is everything to know about the new releases.

Ariana celebrates the 10th anniversary of Yours Truly

In commemoration of the 10th anniversary of her debut album, Yours Truly, Ariana released two pieces for her fans. One was the deluxe edition of the original album and all the tracks from it. With this, Grande's Instagram Stories revealed the Live from London recordings. Today, she released the Live performance video of Honeymoon Avenue from the song. Fans since have been listening to the new list on loop. Here is a glimpse of how some of the fans are reacting to the new releases.

Fans react to Ariana's Honeymoon live performance

A quick glance at the comment section of the video will tell us that fans are in awe of her new performance. Nostalgia is all over the messages that fans are sending the singer. 'I love her beautiful voice. I'm so so so proud of her journey!!! Love u Ari! I'll be always be here for youuuuhappy 10th anniversary yours truly!!!,' one fan commented on the video. The other one writes, 'this mixed of the original version with the first version sound amazing, u are amazing.' Not only this, her new look is also getting all the praises on her journey and evolution.

As soon as the news broke on Twitter, fans took to the comment boxes to list their favorite track from the new album. One fan wrote about the track, 'We will be streaming all day.'

Another fan wrote on Twitter that 'Tattooed Heart is a classic.' One fan even went as far as to say that he needed this album to heal, writing, 'The way is exactly what i needed to heal!!.'

Well, now that she has released the new deluxe edition, it will be interesting to see what her plans for the future include, both in the personal and the professional sphere. Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for all the latest updates on the same.

