“She's Been By My Side”: The Watchers Star Dakota Fanning Showers Praises On Her Mom

Fanning has accepted a Performance Award recently. This was while paying homage to her mother. During the June 6 IndieWire Honors gala at Citizen News in Los Angeles, the actress, 30, highlighted her mother, Heather Joy Arrington, in her acceptance of the Performance Award.

Dakota said that her mother had supported her through it all and was present in the audience. She claimed that in order for Dakota to fulfill her dreams, her mother had altered the course of her own life.

Dakota's family support throughout her career

Georgia-born Dakota started her career in TV cameos and commercials. When she started landing bigger roles leading up to her breakthrough picture, I Am Sam (2001), she relocated to Los Angeles with her family, which included her 26-year-old sister Elle and their 56-year-old parents, Steven and Heather.

Dakota revealed that Heather had spent countless hours in harsh conditions, ranging from freezing studios to Connecticut fields and film sets. Dakota recognized Heather's constant presence while also giving her the space to grow as a young woman and actor. Dakota noted that this was true until she reached adulthood.

She recalled how, up until the age of eighteen, her mother had never missed a day of work on the set. Dakota was amazed by her mother's affection and questioned whether anybody else could love her as much. She said she hoped that if Heather ever had kids, they would love her even half as much as she and Elle love their mother and that Heather's support was really fantastic.

Dakota's recent achievements and career updates

Dakota earned the IndieWire Honors Performance Award for her role as Marge Sherwood in the Andrew Scott-starring Netflix thriller Ripley, which debuted in April. Dakota is now acting in the horror film The Watchers, directed by Ishana Night Shyamalan.

She acknowledged that she had been an actor for most of her life. This is why thanked Steven Zaillian and the directors of the Patricia Highsmith adaptation. She said she wouldn't change a thing at thirty and twenty-four years old.

Dakota recently told PEOPLE a story about how her mother supported her when she was an aspiring actor. "When she was young, somebody asked her to sign their chest or stomach," she recalled. Her mom suggested, 'How about just a piece of paper?'”

