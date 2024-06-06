‘She’s Doing Well’: Prince William Gives Major Health Update About Kate Middleton As She Undergoes Cancer Treatment

During a visit to the Isles of Scilly on May 10, hospital administrator Tracy Smith asked Prince William, "May I ask how Princess Kate is doing?" He replied, "She's doing well, thank you."

"Lovely, and the children as well?" Smith continued. "The children are very jealous that I'm here and that they're not here as well," William shared. Furthermore, in March 2023, Kate Middleton disclosed that she had started cancer treatment and received care from top healthcare professionals and doctors. she also mentioned that Prince William being by her side during tough times has been very helpful.

Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis announcement in March 2023

Back in January, Kate Middleton went MIA after her abdominal surgery and was missing from her royal duties. She faced immense media scrutiny, where the commoners, the media, and the entire world questioned where she was. Fast forward a month and a few days to March 2022, and the princess released an official statement about the condition of her health.

"We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space, and privacy while I complete my treatment," Princess Kate said in the video filmed in the garden of Windsor Castle, not far from her home at Adelaide Cottage, where she lives with Prince William and their three kids.

However, the princess was recently spotted out with her family and running solo errands. Meanwhile, Prince William took a few weeks off from public royal duties after his wife shared her health news, returning to work in mid-April.

Advertisement

Prince William has confirmed Kate Middleton is doing well

During an event commemorating the 80th anniversary of the D-Day Landings on June 5, Prince William was questioned about Kate Middleton's health progress as she undergoes cancer treatment. She revealed her cancer diagnosis on social media on March 22, 2024.

"She'd have loved to be here today," Prince William responded when a veteran asked if Kate was getting any better. The Prince of Wales added, "Yes."

Furthermore, Prince William mentioned that Middleton's grandmother, Valerie Glassborow, served at Bletchley Park, so she had quite a few things in common with some of the ladies present who were also at Bletchley. "It's lovely to see you. I will see you in five years' time for the 85th," Prince William told the veteran as they shook hands.

Furthermore, the Isles of Scilly are said to be one of the royal couple's and their kids' favorite holiday spots. Visiting this place happens to be a tradition for Prince William, as he spent time there as a boy with Princess Diana, the future King Charles, and Prince Harry.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kate Middleton Receives Heartfelt Gifts From School Students Amid Cancer Treatment; Deets Inside

Will Kate Middleton Address Her Health Issues Upon Returning To Royal Duty? Here’s What Royal Sources Had To Say