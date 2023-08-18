'She's giving Willy Wonka': Kim Kardashian invites meme fest as she debuts new haircut

Kim Kardashian is perhaps the most followed celebrity on the planet. So it's no wonder that their smallest move gains wide attention and creates headlines. The Kardashian and Jenner clan are known for their forward-thinking and chic fashion sense. Whatever they wear, however, they do their makeup, becomes the new trend in the industry and for their fans. So imagine Kim getting a new haircut, and fans having a meme-fest out of it. Well, you don't have to wonder anymore because it actually happened.

Kim Kardashian gets a new haircut

For those who have followed the Kardashian family's journey over the years, it's become common knowledge that whenever one of the sisters undergoes a significant hair makeover, it quickly becomes the talk of the town. Unlike how Kim usually does things, instead of her grandeur fashion, she opted for a more subtle method this time around to reveal her new haircut, a fresh, chic chin-length straight bob, via a SKIMS video that was put out on the brand's Instagram account, which was intended to introduce a new bra. Surprisingly, the focal point of the conversation among fans was not the newly launched push-up bra, but rather her revamped hairstyle.

Fans react to Kim Kardashian's new bob hairstyle

Once the 42-year-old's new haircut made it out into the world, it didn't take long for people to start flocking to X, previously known as Twitter and Instagram to share their opinions. The funniest take fans had on the new hairdo, was comparing it to the famous chocolatier, Willy Wonka's hair. A user speculated, "And when she starts running a Chocolate Factory. What then?" Another wondered when the Skims mogul auditioned for Willy Wonka, saying, "I thought timothee chalamet was playing Wonka."

Some even went as far as to compare her new look to Taylor Swift's 1989 era. A comment cheekily said, "I still can’t believe 1989 (Taylor’s Version) was announced 6 days ago like that’s actually crazy. Image unrelated." A fan appreciated Kardashian's commitment to the upcoming 1989: Taylor Version album and wrote, "Kim chopping her hair off for 1989 tv is so real." One person announced, "She's [Kim Kardashian] is in her 1989 era."

Meanwhile, Kardashian is all set to appear in the newest season of American Horror Story, and the cast, as well as the reality star herself, have expressed excitement for her new project.

